Woodball: Veteran players carry weight of expectations

As the countdown to the third Beach Woodball World Cup draws near, the weight of expectation falls squarely on the shoulders of Uganda's most experienced players.

Uganda has taken part in all two previous World Cup engagements including the 2019 edition which was hosted at Spenah Beach (now Coco Beach) in Entebbe.

Five of the 12 athletes heading to Pahang, Malaysia for the World Cup between July 26-31, have played in all events. Among them are Onesmus Atamba and Israel Muwanguzi, who have consistently represented Uganda in the men's category.

Atamba, who claimed victory in the men's singles in the 2017 edition, will join Muwanguzi in leading the charge for the team. In the women's team, half of the athletes possess prior World Cup experience.

Joyce Nalubega, the current most valuable player, topping the rankings with two wins out of two this season will bring her experience alongside Joan Mukoova and the Lillian Zawedde.

Podium finish

For Zawedde, whose participation in the 2019 tournament was hindered by pregnancy, the journey to the third Beach World Cup represents the culmination of years of unwavering pursuit of excellence.

“It’s been a while without international engagements and we have to put in work. As an experienced player, it’s up to me to help others work towards our goal of a podium finish,” Zawedde said.

Having been a stalwart of the Uganda national woodball team for several years, Zawedde is no stranger to the pressures that come with being the team's most seasoned competitor.

Speaking about the role, Zawedde acknowledges the privilege and challenge, stating, "There's a sense of responsibility to lead, inspire, and guide my teammates. I understand the magnitude of this tournament and the impact our performance can have on the sport in our country."

Take it easy

With the weight of the nation's hopes riding on their performance, Nalubega knows that leading by example is crucial. On the training ground, they meticulously refine their technique, seeking perfection in every stroke and maneuver.

Nalubega states confidently, "I will stick to my approach because it works for me. The way I play on the grass is the same way I approach my games on the sand, and I don't need to change a thing."

Although the pressure to excel may be daunting, Atamba embraces it as fuel to drive his own performance and elevate the collective effort of the team. As a former team coach, he advises taking a measured approach, saying, "At that stage, all you need is to take it easy."

Head coach, George Isabirye, recognises the invaluable role played by the experienced players.

“Their experience brings a wealth of knowledge and composure to our team," Isabirye affirms. "Their leadership on and off the field is instrumental in shaping the team's mindset and fostering a winning culture."

Woodball national team

Men: Thomas Kedi, Ronald Mulindwa, Robert Mutiibwa, Onesmus Atamba, Michael Musaazi & Israel Muwanguzi.