World Champs: Kibuli, St. Noa to face English, Ivorians

Kibuli Senior Secondary School will have to manoeuvre past the best schools from England, China and Ivory Coast if they’re to make their trip to Morocco count at the 2023 World Schools Championships.

The East African schools' defending champions confirmed their participation and were pooled in F of the eight-pool tournament that will be held in Rabat from July 22-31.

A record 32 schools registered for the boys’ tournament. Uganda China, England, South Africa, Morocco and Chile registered two teams each.

“We have recorded the highest number of teams ever in the history of these games and that calls for applause,” said the Fufa first vice president Justus Mugisha who conducted the draws in his capacity as chairman of the technical committee of the International Schools Federation.

“We shall have eight groups but we’re not seeding any team bar from making sure the teams from the same country don’t meet in the group stages,” he added. Kibuli will be accompanied by the 2023 USSSA National Schools Football Championship semifinalist Amus College who are attending on the invitation.

Amus will have to contend with teams from France, China and Nepal in Group A.

St. Noa Girls who won the national and regional titles in the girls’ category was pooled in Group D alongside hosts Morocco, Chile and England.

2023 ISF World Schools Championships

Selected groups

Boys’ category

Group A - France, China, Uganda 2 (Amus College) and Nepal

Group F - England, China, Uganda 1 (Kibuli SS) and Ivory Coast

Girls’ category

Group D – Morocco 1, Uganda (St. Noa), Chile, England