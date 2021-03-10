Yeon, Abila scoop honours at Women’s Day Golf meet

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

It is easy to walk through the corridors of Uganda Golf Club (UGC) at Kitante and not recognize Soon Yeon Hong. The lady of South Korean descent is not a familiar face and yet she is a regular player at UGC, at least for the last five years.

However on Monday night, Yeon walked onto the Kitante clubhouse podium with a beaming smile after new UGC manager David Ssekitoleko announced her as the overall winner of the Women’s Day Golf Championship played both under a downpour and searing hot conditions for the earlier part of the day.

Playing off handicap 27, Yeon returned a round of 44 stableford points to edge Group B winner Vicky Bagaya on countback.

Ecstatic moment

“I am very happy,” an ecstatic Yeon said moments after being convinced by her friend UGC Lady Captain Grace Kabonero to open up.

Since teeing-off her career in 2016, this is Yeon’s only third overall win. And as much as she was hesitant to speak to journalists, Kabonero kept pushing her to delight in her victory.

“She is not shy, we played together and she even got a birdie on Hole No.6,” tournament organizer Kabonero said of Yeon. Yeon has spent the greater part of her life in Uganda and could this engineer have sharpened her blades for Saturday’s UGC Captain’s Prize event?

“I think so,” added Kabonero. This is the first UGC event to be organized by the ladies’ section led by Kabonero this year.

Meanwhile, Kabonero, as well, claimed the longest drive prize while the same prize for the men went to Group B winner Garry Gonza.