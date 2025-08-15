Young rower Otim sculling with promise

Marcel Otim promises to be a star for the future.

Not exactly because of his current rowing performances but because of his appreciation for the taxing times ahead of him and an acceptance that he has got to deal with challenges to make it to the top.

He discovered and fell in love with the sport as a 10th grader at DeMatha Catholic High School, Hyattsville, Maryland, United States in October last year.

"It is not a very popular sport but it was a fun experience doing it with my friends," Otim recounted in a phone interview during the August 6-10 2025 World U-19 Rowing Championships in Trakai, Lithuania where he made his debut for Uganda.

Otim, who was born and raised in the USA, decided he would row for Uganda almost as soon as he discovered the sport thanks to the efforts of his school coaches Marco Martinez, Richard Blorstad, and Tyler Steinbauer.

During his visit to Uganda to see his grandparents and aunt last Christmas, the then 15 year old shared his dreams and also worked with rowers at Maroons Aqua Sports Club.

Setting the vision

"I feel rowing can be a big thing in Uganda. It is just getting started but it can be great place for rowing and our potential can be our power," Otim explained.

Through his aunt Juliana Otim, Otim reached out to Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) who then connected them to Uganda Rowing Federation (URF)'s secretary general Batenga Nakisozi.

Nakisozi also met with Otim's mother Joy Abishag and says "the parents," including father Michael Otim, "are very supportive of their son."

"We shared our vision with them too. And what endeared us to Marcel was that at 15 he was 6'2 (six feet and two inches). He also played basketball then made the switch.

"Right now, he is 6'3 so he is still growing and that physiology can be important, especially in classic rowing. So, our plans with him are even more longterm. With him, we are thinking Brisbane (Olympics 2032), not even Los Angeles," Nakisozi shared.

First time out

In Lithuania, Otim competed in Heat 3 of the junior men's single sculls on August 6. He had issues with his start and completed the 2000m course in 10 minutes, 13 seconds, and 56 microseconds (10:13.56).

You can see from his splits, completing the first 500m in 2:44.10, getting to the halfway mark in 5:16.64, and hitting the 1,500m mark at 7:49.09 that he studied ship along the way.

Germany's Mads Schmied topped the heat in 7:10.16 before going on to win the Final A on August 10. He was followed in the heat by Great Britain's Joseph Wellington (7:15.03), and eventual race runner-up Jamalbek Turgunov (7:16.45) from Uzbekistan, Italy's Matteo Miglioli (7:22.88), and Lithuania's Geraldas Gavrilovas (7:22.97).

In Final D on August 8, Otim completed the course in 10:34.70. Brazil's Arthur Cardoso Goncalves (8:03.95) topped the race followed by Hong Kong's Wing Fai Ho (8:08.60), Japan's Haruki Ueno (8:16.15), and Finland's William Oehman (8:16.73).

"I was excited to race although the water was chirpy. I had a good experience.

"In the second race, the start was a lot better. I managed to improve my stroke rate and I had a good rhythm," Otim, who showed progression good enough that he will now be supported by World Rowing's youth commission for his training and competitions, shared.

Nakisozi saw "lots of potential for someone doing their first major competition."

"There were nerves but they were expected. Basically, for us, it was about getting experience to build for the short term goals which include competing at the Youth Olympics (November 2026 in Dakar, Senegal)," Nakizo said.

Oaring for more

Otim will go to the Dakar with Grace Kyomuhendo but they will compete in beach sprint rowing rather than classic.

"When coach Batenga painted for me the vision of Uganda and rowing at the Olympics, she said I can do it. I will continue to work with her, work on getting fit and more comfortable off and on the water as a single sculler," Otim shared.

Currently, Otim is rowing at Potomac Boat Club in Washington under coaches Carol Dinion and Matt Madigan.

While there he trains with Michael Madigan, 17, who represented USA in Lithuania. Madigan clocked 07:11.34 in the fourth heat to finish third behind Hungarian Barnabas Botond Kup and Norwegian Raphael Arkadiusz Pintsch.

Madigan's time allowed him to make it to the semis where he finished in 07:04.08 behind Schmeid and Pintsch to make Final A.

In the final, Madigan finished 5th behind Schmeid, Turgunov, Austria's Paul Schinnerl, and Kup but ahead of Pintsch.

"He (Madigan) is really great. He always shows us what we can do," Otim said but reminding us that amidst the chase for bigger goals he still wants his friends from high school "to keep rowing. I had a nervous year with them and I hope we can continue to have fun together."

At a glance:

Name: Marcel Otim

Base: USA

Date of birth: May 8, 2009

Mother: Joy Abishag

Father: Michael Otim

Auntie: Juliana Otim

School: DeMatha Catholic High School

Grade: 11

Coaches: Marco Martinez, Richard Blorstad, Tyler steinbauer

Club: Potomac Boat Club

Coaches: Carol Dinion, Matt Madigan

Major events: 2015 U19 World Rowing Championships