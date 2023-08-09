Young swimmers bask in glory at Hertz Invitational

The first edition of the Hertz Swim Club Invitational at Joy Centre – Wakiso, attracted some of the best junior swimmers in the country.

Some of their senior counterparts (mostly 14 and over) were away on national team duty while others were taking part in the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) held over 20km south east at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli.

The swimmers competed in four races in their respective age groups; 7 and under, 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 years.

The hosts’ seven year old girl Adams Aya (7 and under) and Gators’ Abdou Hakim, 11, were the pick of the Invitational after they won all their five individual races in their age groups to accumulate 100 points each on the day.

Dolphins’ Jeremiah Magera fended off competition from Ozprey’s Jerome Matsiko and Torpedoes’ Jonathan Kaweesa to top the 12-13 boys with 91 points. Matsiko and Kaweesa won the age group’s 50m freestyle and butterfly events respectively.

Gators’ Tasha Kisawuzi then topped this age group’s girls with 96 points after winning all races bar the 50m backstroke where she was third behind Dolphins Hatmah Nabakka and her Gliders’ Tyrah Muganzi.

Ozprey’s Gabriella Opolot ceded the 10-11 girls’ 50m butterfly and breaststroke to Mackayla Ssali (Dolphins), and the 100m individual medley to teammate Nisha Pearl Najjuma but was still good for 91 points to top the age group.

For the 8-9 boys, Gators’ Berekiah Lutaaya had 97 points after being marginally beaten to the 25m breaststroke finish line by Sailfish’s Emmanuel Mutebi while for the girls, Audrey Nyonyintono won the 100m IM and 25m fly en route to topping the age group with 85.5 points.

Tzion Tamale missed the podium in the 7 and under boys’ 25m backstroke coming behind Hertz’ Tyrone Kalungi, the Dolphins duo of Maxwell Anglin and Isaac Gabriel Isabirye plus Tawana Mlingo of Sailfish but that did not stop him from topping the age group with 94 points as he had won the other four races.

Club honours

With four of the best eight top performers across all age groups, Gators put themselves in pole position to top the Invitational with 1,869 points. Dolphins and Torpedoes completed the podium with 1,626.5 and 610 points respectively while the hosts Hertz came fourth out of 13 clubs with 577.5 points.

7&Under

G: Adams Aya (Hertz) – 100 points

B: Tzion Tamale (Gators) – 94

8-9 Years

G: Audrey Nyonyintono (Black Panther) 85.5

B: Berekiah Lutaaya (Dolphins) – 97

10-11 Years

G: Gabriella Opolot (Ozpreys) – 91

B: Abdou Hakim (Gators) – 100

12-13 Years

G: Tasha Kisawuzi (Gators) – 96