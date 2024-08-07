Youngster Mirembe, Ssenyonga star in Jinja Open

Youngster Judith Mirembe continued with her fine form on home turf during the weekend as she scooped the U-13 girls and ladies title at the 2024 Mutaz Jinja Open.

The two-day event played over the weekend and sponsored by table tennis legend and Olympian Paul Mutambuze was held at Holy Cross Lake View Secondary School with over 150 participants fighting in 10 categories.

Mirembe who is fresh from winning bronze at the Africa Continental Hopes Championship in Botswana walked home with the two awards.

Mirembe smashed Alice Kebbi Tyra, Priscilla Muteesi and Irene Wotanabera 3-0 each in the preliminary rounds before beating her Judith namesake Kirabira 3-1 in the final.

Kirabira repaid Mirembe with the same currency to win the U19 girls tournament.

In the men’s category, men’s seed one, Jonathan Ssenyonga maintained his form to retain the title after overcoming a stubborn Benjamin Achuma 3-2 in the final.

“The final was very tricky because I was playing my fellow national team player but had to maintain calm to get into his nerves,” Ssenyonga said after the triumph.

“I really want to build from these tournaments and gain more to push me to the international front so that we can be able to qualify and play at bigger tournaments like the Olympics,” the Mbogo Table Tennis Club captain added.

Iganga SS beat Uganda Christian University in the ladies team event while Seroma Christian High School won the men’s team games. Seroma will represent Uganda at the East Africa School games in Bukedea next week.

The boys U13 was won by Edrine Malala while Lawrence Ayela won the U19 edition.

2024 Mutaz Jinja Open

Results

Girls U13 - Judith Mirembe (CTT Kids Iganga)

Boys U13 - Edrine Makala (CTT Kids Iganga)

Girls U17 – Judith Kirabira

Boys U19 – Lawrence Ayera

Men’s Open - Jonathan Senyonga

Ladies team event - Iganga S.S. A

Men team event – Seroma Christian High School

Corporate (men) - Aadil Budhwani