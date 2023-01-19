Youngsters asked to show aggression in sport

Over 40 youngsters, aged five to 15, from many Kampala suburbs have completed a 10-day sports camp that ended at Grand Maria School campus near Nabbingo, Kampala on Tuesday.

The youths, 60 percent of whom are female, took part in beginners' training sessions in swimming, table tennis, badminton and computer coding .

The 2006 African University table tennis gold medalist Cyrus Muwanga appealed to the participants to become a little more aggressive, if they are to meet their potential in sports.

"The world is looking at sports as a powerful tourism event capable of making individuals earn millions . As youths, you have got to start now to become more aggressive during your training sessions for this will help you become better than the rest in society".

"In this, you will become a superstar in a long run if you choose to make sports as your passion. On the other hand, sports will help you make quick decisions in life because sports deals with speed and time," said Muwanga.

The camp had all children train in all the four events .

They got a chance undergo training sessions conducted by some of the finest coaches in the country.