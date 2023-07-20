Youngsters embrace hygiene, mental health through sports

Youngsters in and around Entebbe were the beneficiaries of special training in hygiene, disease prevention, mental well-being and reproductive health.

A host of sports teams with players aged 21 years and below took Saturday off to compete in the inaugural Champions Cup tournament in Uganda, where focus was both on games as well as overall well-being of the youngsters.

The program is championed by Green Sports Africa (GSA) in conjunction with the MasterCard Foundation.

Lweza Starlets Soccer Academy emerged champions of the gala held at the lake side ESA Park – Kitubulu in Katabi Town Council.

Marvin Mukiibi, 18, scored the all-important goal of the final against the Big Boys Team.

For their efforts on the pitch, Lweza Starlets Soccer Academy were rewarded with $600 (Shs2.1m), a trophy, gold medals and a set of jerseys. Runners up earned Shs700,000, medals and jerseys.

“It feels nice to win,'' said Mukiibi, a Wakiso Giants player and St Mary’s, Kitende student, “I have learnt a lot especially in game management and health improvement.”

As many as 16 teams from Entebbe, the greater Wakiso area and Kampala Cosmopolitan area participated.

Off the pitch, it was all about hygiene, disease prevention, mental well-being, and reproductive health, a special session that players and team managers were taken through at Best Western Premier Hotel in Entebbe.

“We learnt a great deal on how to handle these young players, especially issues concerning reproductive health,” Hajji Mwerusi, the director of Entebbe City Soccer Academy, noted.

According to Kassim Ismaily, a director at Green Sports Africa “the team on ground identified a couple of outstanding players and will liaise with their leaders to advance their football careers through the Green Sports Africa (GSA) network on the entire African continent.”