Youngsters show class as Futsal League kicks off

KJT were almost flawless as the betPawa Futsal Super League returned over the weekend at the Okla Futsal Arena in Old Kampala beating new franchise Kawempe 6-1 in the biggest scoreline of the opening weekend .

The neatly-painted venue which has been given a facelift by futsal new sponsors betPawa, was not short of vibe as teams welcomed the re-branded futsal season. The league, which has become a feeder for the football teams in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and the betPawa-sponsored Big League, welcomed numerous new faces to the fans. But KJT, the 2020/21 winners were sublime owing to their conveyor belt of grooming young talent.

Alvin Ssekiziyivu opened the floodgates with a neat tap-in before the committee of Reagan Kimbugwe, Francis Jurua, Joel Kiiza, Nabir Kiggundu, Jordan Ajuna and Michael Lubowa, each helped himself with a goal. Kenneth Ssekyanzi and Arafat Luwangula scored Kawempe's consolation.

This obliteration does not mean that the fixture was the most surprising of the opening day.

Regular campaigners Aidenal left the pitch in shock after losing 5-3 to another academy team, Edgars.

A much changed Aidenal was badly lacking in strategy and they paid the price in full. Their ramshackled attack that lacked a dedicated pivot (goal scorer) failed to take advantage of an early dominance and were punished by Amiri Waiswa with a counter for the first goal and a second came from the long range. There was no looking back as they lost 5-2 to the starlets of Edgars as Aidenal chased the rest of the game.

Head coach James Kaweesi, who lost most of his starting squad, acknowledged that it was not the best performance from the team.

“Most of the players were trying to adjust to the quick nature of the game. We have a new squad and we have to work on many areas ahead of our next match,” Kaweesi said.

But even their second game may not be an easier option as Kisugu, whom they meet next, showed steel in their 3-2 loss to last year’s runners-up Kisenyi.

In what was a nervy end, Kisenyi edged the new side with a late winner from Julius Kasagga as both sides seemed inseparable for most of the night.

Kisenyi coach Sulaiman Sekanyo hinted at the job at hand.

“There are no easy games. The locker room bonus seems to have motivated many teams and no one should expect to run away with a win, Anyone will have to work harder,” Sekanyo said.

The locker room bonus was introduced by BetPawa to reward players and staff on the winning side with a Shs150,000 instant cash prize. It is part of the Shs128m sponsorship betPawa announced to the futsal league ahead of the season kick off on Friday.

But the 2021 winners, Park, showed why they are the best franchise in the league as they came from behind to beat Nansana Aska 5-2 in a late night game on Friday.

Using their preferred square formation that transits into a diamond in attack, Park were ruthless with returning Idd Babu as the fixo.

Head coach Alex Segawa hailed the team spirit highlighting that they are ready to fight for the title.

The biggest game of the opening weekend between Mengo Kisenyi and defending champions Lubaga Grameen lived up to the billing with the latter winning 4-2.

In what head coach Musa Kalule termed as a ‘perfect revenge’, Lubaga were very strong in defence as they thwarted Mengo’s attack.

“Meddie (Ssembatya), who was my assistant, left the camp unannounced on Monday to join Mengo. He knew all our plans but I am happy that we surprised him with a new strategy,” Kalule said.

But Ssembatya, who has won the title as coach thrice said better days are coming.

“It wasn’t our day. We did all we could but they defended in numbers. We shall make corrections in subsequent games,” he said.

Action returns on Thursday.

betPawa Futsal League

Results

Kisenyi 3-2 Kisugu

Lubaga Grameen 4-2 Mengo

Nansana Aska 2-5 Park

Aidenal 3-5 Edgars

Luzira 3-2 Kabowa Dream