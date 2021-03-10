Zawadi new Police coach

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

A Police Corporal in ranking, former She Cranes star Beatrice Zawadi had overlooked her employers to become assistant coach for NIC in 2019.

However the former Police Netball Club player has returned home in an even bigger role as the club’s new head coach. A week into her coaching role at Police, Zawadi has promised to maximally use her experience as a former player and Level Two coaching qualification for the betterment of the Kibuli-based side.

“I want it to become a better club than before. I hope to achieve this by using my experience. Playing and training hard as well as seriousness are among the key things I am going to foster,” Zawadi told Daily Monitor.

Zawadi’s popularity came in the 90s when she played for now defunct Railway Netball Club before joining NIC and then Police.

She also had a short stint at KCCA not forgetting her long career at the She Cranes team that ended with helping the team qualify for the 2015 Netball World Cup. Uganda won the qualifier in 2014 in Botswana.

Zawadi did not make the cut for the World Cup team hence retiring to coaching and umpiring. She was on the coaching staff at the She Cranes team towards the 2019 World Cup and Africa Netball Championships.

“Coaching at NIC and at the She Cranes team helped me garner experience and I think I have moved a step ahead in my career,” Zawadi said. At Police, Zawadi replaces coach Steven Ndaula. Meanwhile Florence Abalo has retained her assistant coaching role at the club.

Zawadi started playing for Railway Netball Club in 1986 before joining the She Cranes team in 1996.