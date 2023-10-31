Zimbabwe dampen Uganda’s chances

Uganda lost 2-1 to Zimbabwe to put their path to the semi-finals on the line in the Africa Hockey Olympic Qualifiers that are running at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

The Hockey Cranes, led by coach Innocent Raskara, came into the game needing to win to secure an early place in the last four after earning a 5-0 walkover against latecomers Nigeria on Sunday.

However, not playing against Nigeria must also have taken its toll on the team. The team had planned to close spaces deep in their half against the west Africans that beat them 10-3 in the Africa Cup last year. But the strategy seemed to stick in the players mind even when Zimbabwe offered another challenge.

Zimbabwe, who lost 10-0 to the hosts on opening day came out feisty, pressing high but also building patiently at the back, and converted a penalty corner through Mutsawashe Kanyangarara in the 24th minute.

Ugandan players, out in under 10 degrees for the first time, responded positively and had their own short corner conversion through Colline Batusa two minutes later for his third international goal in six caps.

Uganda upped the tempo through the second and third quarters but were hurt by individualism and bluntness in front of goal. Several changes that included handing a debut to Mathias Akanyihayo did not change the situation in the windswept Pretoria.

“I think we started slow because of the cold weather but we grew into the game,” captain Emmanuel Baguma, said.

“In the end, I think we created very few chances and that is something that we need to improve upon,” he added.

Eventually, Zimbabwe got an opportunity to steal the win through another penalty corner that was deflected home by Tadiwanashe Kamusewu in the 47th minute. After that coach Kiara Cordy’s side where happy to soak pressure from the Cranes.

“We took our lessons from the loss against South Africa and we knew that we had to run hard and take our chances,” Zimbabwe captain Pritchard Matambo said.

The mathematics

Uganda retain a chance but they need South Africa to beat Nigeria and hope the latter manage a win against Zimbabwe that does not offset the aforementioned walkover.