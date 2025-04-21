Zimbabwe leave Uganda with much to ponder

Zimbabwe beat Uganda 5-1 in their women’s Junior Africa Cup encounter on Monday at the Davin Trustco Astro in Windhoek, Namibia.

Uganda’s U-22s were quick out of the blocks and won an early penalty corner through Ingrid Nabayijja but they did not capitalize and that emboldened the Zimbabweans who got a series of theirs.

Eventually, Elijah Tinowanashe converted one to give Zimbabwe the lead midway through the first quarter.

Uganda defended resolutely after Zimbabwe grew in the game and also pressed high in the second quarter but a loss in concentration at the stroke half time allowed Jessica Orford to fire home one in at the top of the circle.

After the halftime break, Uganda clearly came out re-energized and pinned the Zimbabweans back with a high press. A couple of penalty corners were won by not converted.

In the 42nd minute, their work was repaid through Noeline Natabo’s goal that halved the deficit after a good run down the right from Anita Atim. But Uganda forgot the old adage that you are vulnerable when you have just scored.

Within a minute, Zimbabwe had won a penalty corner. The mental toughness or lack of it from the Ugandan squad came to the fore in this moment when Atim took time to ready herself for the penalty corner defence.

Kenyan umpire Linah Barasa reacted by sending Nelly Temaiya, who had come in to replace Atim, back to the halfway line for time wasting. Uganda conceded the third from Amber Tozana.

The technical bench must have reinforced the high press at the ensuing break but the effect of the third goal had fully taken over. Uganda remained porous in defensive transitions and eventually conceded two late goals from Tawana Munyawarara.

“We wasted some of our chances and the girls seemed really tired in the third quarter,” coach Moses Nsereko said in the aftermath of their second loss (after losing 5-0 by forfeiture to South Africa). Uganda had drawn 0-0 with Kenya on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, who beat Zambia 8-1 on Friday before losing 6-0 to Namibia, are also happy to return to winning ways ahead of their meeting with South Africa on Tuesday morning – hours before Uganda meets the hosts.

Junior Africa Cup – Hockey

Uganda’s results so far

Friday: South Africa 5-0 Uganda (walkover)

Saturday: Uganda 0-0 Kenya

Monday: Uganda 1-5 Zimbabwe

Upcoming Fixtures