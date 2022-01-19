Zimbabwe pressing masterclass drains Uganda

Zimbabwe turned on the morning heat to beat Uganda 5-0 in the women’s Africa Cup of Nations at Theodosia Odoh Stadium in Accra - Ghana yesterday.

Debutants Uganda had lost 3-0 to Namibia but the spirited fight on the day made the result a bit hard to take.

So they turned up for Zimbabwe motivated to make up for Monday’s blues.

Coach Moses Nsereko made changes to the team that lost to Namibia with forwards Jolly Alimo and Pauline Korukundo starting ahead of Doreen Mbabazi and Joy Serunjogi respectively. Lucky Akello was also moved to the right wing after an impressive display on the left in the first game.

However, Zimbabwe were equally up for it having lost 3-0 to South Africa on Monday. Their high press from the get go rendered the changes upfront ineffective and suffocated Uganda’s attempt to build from defence.

Winnie Alaro literally put her body on the line to help keep the game at bay for the entire first quarter.

But as Uganda picked a bit of momentum towards the end of the second quarter, Zimbabwe got chances to break away and converted through Elijah Tinodiwanashe and Natalie Terblanche to lead 2-0. Uganda defended resolutely to keep the score down in the third quarter but could not do the same in the final one after Alaro and Lamula Nakajjumba were hit and sustained injuries.

Nicolle Grant made it 3-0, which was Zimbabwe’s first goal from 12 short corners, in the 47th minute. Uganda had defended the other 11, which included drag flicks and straight hits.

Lillian Pope then made it 5-0 at the death - eight minutes after Terblanche had made it four.

“Losing has never been sweet. We had a good game against Namibia and thought we would come and avenge the result today but our opponents were tougher and the best team won,” coach Moses Nsereko said.