Zimbabwe pressing masterclass drains Uganda

Systematic Growth. Kasasa has grown through the ranks starting in 2010 as a schools’ player coach to leading the men’s national team to their first Africa Cup of Nations since 2007. PHOTO / MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Debutants Uganda had lost 3-0 to Namibia but the spirited fight on the day made the result a bit hard to take. 

Zimbabwe turned on the morning heat to beat Uganda 5-0 in the women’s Africa Cup of Nations at Theodosia Odoh Stadium in Accra - Ghana yesterday.

