Zoe reminisce Mugume as Olan shakes table

It was a somber moment at the Luzira Prisons ceremonial grounds for Zoe Woodball Club during the second round of the Buganda Land Board-sponsored national league but it was a moment of celebration as the club held a memorial for their departed player Watson Mugume, who died on February 12, 2023.

Mugume, who was the 2018 men’s MVP was found dead near his home in Muyenga and was buried in Ishaka.

His abilities that took him to the national team included decisive play at the gate area and resilience especially when he was forced to chase a game.

Ainamani Twijukye, a former teammate, who was introduced to woodball by the late, says Mugume was more than a player.

“I had no interest in woodball but picked up the interest when I met Watson. There are many players he has helped into the game. He was a man who never wanted someone to fail. Even if you are on the same scorecard, he would help you on how to handle a mallet or how to approach a shot,” Twijukye said.

Twijukye said Mugume was Zoe’s best player last season and his death was a dark day in the club’s history.

The club commemorated him by putting on white t-shirts with Mugume’s image with the late’s fiancé attending the outing.

“As a club, we want to celebrate Watson and other departed former players. We plan to help his family, especially people whom he used to take care of. We are planning with the federation to host a match and the money we shall collect shall be taken to the family,” Twijukye said.

The date is yet to be announced for Mugume’s memorial.

Olan on song

Our Lady of Africa Namiryango (Olan) were on song during the second outing of the league stunning opponents with calmness.

Three players were outstanding during the well-attended outing in Luzira.

Henry Baptist Kasumba, a Senior Three student, registered two wins against Zoe and Ndejje Corporates losing two others on deciders against Makerere University Business School and Makerere University Business School.

“I had to take it easy. We had to play a lot of games after missing the first outing but I am happy with my form,” Kasumba said.