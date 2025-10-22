Zone III Swimming: Uganda close out on a high on Day IV

Nisha Pearl Najjuma started Uganda’s last onslaught on the 10th edition of the Africa Aquatics Zone III Championships on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium - a day that ended with the Pearl of Africa being confirmed as hosts for the 11th edition next year.

The 12 year old won her age group’s 100m breaststroke in 1:26.22 while her teammate Alba Ihunde was third (1:29.69) behind Tanzania’s Heydleen Magashi (1:27.58).

For the12 & Under boys, Don Ndirangu remained the breaststroker to beat with yet another gold medal for Kenya but Ugandans Kristian Bwisho (1:24.11) and Elijah Ayesiga (1:27.12) took the other podium places.

Tanzania’s Crissa Dillip (1:21.59) collected her 10th gold of the competition in the 13-14 girls’ 100m breaststroke ahead of Uganda’s Zara Mbanga (1:22.80). Theresa Kikambi was 6th (1:27.44).

For the 13-14 boys, Kenya’s Baraka Nyakundi (1:18.56) took gold ahead of Uganda’s Jayson Aronda (1:20.55) while Tanzania’s Delbert Kenemo (1:20.81) pushed another Ugandan Elijah Mukisa (1:21.37) off the podium.

Captain Peyton Suubi (1:21.64) comfortably took the 15-16 girls’ gold to make it nine wins for herself in the competition but her teammate Rahmah Nakasule finished 4th (1:29.78) behind Tanzania’s Bridget heep (1:24.10) and Kenya’s Macrine Kalombo (1:25.69). For the boys, Neo Olengo got his 3rd breaststroke gold of the competition (1:10.42) six microseconds ahead of Uganda’s Daniel Rukundo while Peterson Inhensiko was sixth (1:21.51).

In the 17 & Over group, Tanzania’s Duini Caffini (1:19.20) finished ahead of Uganda’s Tara Kisawuzi (1:29.42). For the senior boys, Kyle Kaweesa (1:09.87) also completed his breaststroke hattrick ahead of teammate and captain Ampaire Namanya (1:14.35).

50m free

The mentality to finish strong continued right into the 50m free. Jinan Nakato (29.16) topped the 12 and Under girls while Alba Ihunde finished 6th (31.59).

Ndirangu got his 8th individual gold (27.68) ahead of Uganda’s Jordan Musoke (28.47) while Kristian Bwisho finished 4th (28.93) – some micros behind Kenya’s AbdulKadir AbdulKadir.

For the 13-14 girls, Uganda’s Crystal Ssemanda (29.74) and Mbanga (30.47) had to settle for 5th and 7th respectively as Dillip collected her 11th gold in four days.

Jonathan Kaweesa got his 7th gold of the championship in the 13-14 boys’ 50m free (25.93) while his teammate Manuel Ssemanda was 4th (27.62) behind Kenya’s Andrew Ogola (26.06) and Tanzania’s Zac Okumu (27.48).

Uganda got more gold through Nakasule (28.61) in the 15-16 girls’ 50m free and Ethani Ssengooba (25.24) – a microsecond ahead of Kenya’s Victor Oketch – in the 15-16 boys’ group. Sonia Mwere was 8th (31.87) among the girls and Inhensiko 5th (26.54) among the boys.

Caffini (27.83) got the better of Kisawuzi (27.99) for a second time on the day in the 17 & Over girls’ 50m free while for the boys, Mathew Prince Mwase (25.28) was third behind Kenya’s Talib Swaleh and Burundi’s Flack Zacharie Harinzimana, who jointly touched first in 24.92 seconds. Pendo Kaumi was 5th – three micros behind Tanzania’s Romeo-Mihaly Mwaipasi (25.35).

Last battle. Pendo Kaumi (R) and Mathew Mwase dive off the blocks in the 50m free.

Relays

To close out the championships, Uganda bagged four silver medals in the relays.

First, in the 14 & Under girls, Crystal, Mackayla Ssali, Tyrah Muganzi, and Mbanga finished behind Tanzania. Then for the boys in the same age group, Benjamin Ssali, Jonathan, Manuel, and Kigundu Ssango combined to finish behind Kenya.

Kenya also beat the 15 and Over Ugandan girls represented by Alexis Akol, Rahmah Nakasule, Peyton Suubi, and Tara Kisawuzi plus the boys, who were represented by Mwase, Kaumi, Inhensiko, and Ssengooba.

Masters

The masters closed out their championship too with the 50m freestyle sprints that involved Africa Aquatics president Mohamed Diop from Senegal.

Diop (28.35), who won 50m free gold as a young athlete in the same swimming pool at the African Games in 1987, took the 60 and Over men’s gold with Uganda’s Peter Ssebanakitta and Charles Obwana in 3rd and 6th respectively.

In the 55-59 age group Uganda Aquatics vice president Peter Mugisha beat his former boss Donald Rukare, now Uganda Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Federation president, to gold by 13 microseconds as their teammate Patrick Magezi settled for 4th.

Paul Kaganzi finished 4th in the 50-54 men’s group while Dunstan Rukare and Ismail Munaaba were 3rd and 4th respectively in the 45-49 men.

Alex Kateeba took the 40-44 men’s gold as did Yuda Morris Ssekamatte in the 35-39 men’s group. Habib Yawe and Benon Ojwiya were 4th and 5th in the 30-34 age group while Ivan Muhoozi rescued bronze in the 25-29 men as Marshall Miiro, Phillip Nuwagaba, and Aksam Magoola came 6th, 7th, and 8th respectively.

In the women’s category, 72 year old Kenyan Esther Kariuki continued to be an inspiration for all while Patricia Ejalu got Uganda silver in the 50-54 age group. Jackline Mbabazi Malinga and Isabella Omara Sigombe finished 3rd and 4th respectively in the 45-49 group.