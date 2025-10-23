Zone III triumph depicts wholesome growth for Ugandan swimming

Rewind the clock to 2019, and you will see that the contingent that represented Uganda at the Africa Aquatics (then Cana) Zone III Swimming Championships, at Kasarani Aquatic Centre in Nairobi - Kenya, largely came from three clubs.

Dolphins, Seals, and Silverfin Academy at the time were the clubs to be part of at the time if you harboured national team ambitions.

Fast forward to the 2025 edition at the same venue and Uganda's broad-based squad also has medal collectors and reliable swimmers from sides such as Torpedoes, Otters, Ozpreys, Aqua Akii, Black Panther, Gliders, plus Sailfsh, Altona and Jaguar - perhaps as the three that have been punching high for some years.

Silverfin, Dolphins, and Gators - which started from a major split from Dolphins - are still major contributors but the growth of the base of Ugandan swimming is clear for all to see.

"Swimming is growing fast, many people are picking interest," coach Simon Mulumba, who is incharge at Torpedoes and also served alongside Our Saviour coach Kezia Wairimu as assistant coaches to Thomas Tamale on this national team, said. Tamale is also a coach at Makerere University.

Otters' Nisha Pearl Najjuma has been impressive in national colours - doubling the four medals she received last year in Burundi to eight in Nairobi in the 12 and Under girls' age group. Her gold came from the 200m (2:50.98), 100m (1:18.65), and 50m (35.07) backstroke events, plus the 200m (3:07.59), 100m (1:26.22) and 50m (39.17) breaststroke events. Najjuma also had silver in the 200m individual medley (2:53.84) and bronze in the 50m butterfly (33.76) - only missing a medal in the 100m freestyle (1:16.41) - en route to being crowned the best swimmer in her age category with 40 points.

Ozpreys' Gabriella Opolot recorded an impressive 31.93 in the 13-14 girls' 50m butterfly to finish 4th then combined with Gliders' Tyrah Muganzi, plus Dolphins duo Crystal Ssemanda and Mackayla Ssali for silver in the 14 and Under girls' 4x50m medley relay.

Individually, Muganzi was named second best swimmer in the group with 19 points after bagging gold in the butterfly events; 50m (30.21), 100m (1:10.58), and 200m (2:43.31), plus bronze in the 800m freestyle (11:03.62). She missed the podium but scored points in the 100m back (1:14.99), 200m IM (2:45.55), and 200m free (2:29.41) and also had team gold in the mixed 14 & Under 4x50m medley relay - swimming alongside Torpedoes' Jonathan Kaweesa, Jaguar's Zara Mbanga, and Manuel Ssemanda, plus silver in the 4x50m free relay with Mbanga, Crystal, and Mackayla.

Jaguar's pride

Zara, watched her brother Giovanni Cruz bag gold in the 12 & Under boys' 200m backstroke (2:46.85) but she was involved in her toughest Zone III yet, bagging silver in the 200m back (2:42.09) and100m back (1:14.21), 50m (37.55) and 100m (1:22.80) breaststroke, then bronze in the 200m breaststroke (2:59.71), 200m IM (2:39.41), and finished 4th in the 50m back (34.02) and 7th in the 50m free (30.47).

Zara had more relay silver in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay with Jonathan, Mackayla, and Benjamin Ssali and collected more relay gold in the 4x100m free with Dolphins trio Crystal, Mackayla, and Theresa Kikambi.

"I have raced against all these girls before but they have been more competitive this time. Especially, Nicolene (Viljoen of Tanzania). She was not as fast when we were 12 & Under but, I guess I have to continue working on myself. I cannot have breaks because people elsewhere are not having them," Zara said.

Zara's teammate Alexis Akol brought Uganda 200m breaststroke bronze (3:23.33) in the 15-16 age group then combined with their other Jaguar teammate Peyton Suubi, Tara Kisawuzi, and Rahmah Nakasule in the 15 & Over girls' 4x50m free relay.

"I pushed a lot in the last 50m. I tried to look to see where everyone was but couldn't, so, I just gave it my best," Akol said of her 200m breaststroke performance.

Peyton also watched her younger sister Ashton Regina take part in three 12 & Under girls' events bagging bronze in the 100m butterfly (1:19.97) and 200m IM (2:55.29), plus silver in the 200m freestyle (2:36.83).

Peyton was Uganda's captain and led from the front with nine individual gold medals in the 15-16 age group; 50m (36.39), 100m (1:21.64), and 200m (2:59.12) breaststroke, the 200m IM (2:41.52), the 100m (1:11.61) and 200m (2:52.10) fly, the 200m (2:20.47), 400m (4:56.67), and 800m free (10:08.66), plus silver in 100m free (1:04.61), and also finished 4th in 50m fly (31.61).

Peyton also combined with Sonia Mwere, Nakasule, and Paloma Kirabo to bag the 15 & Over girls' 4x50 medley relay silver plus bronze in the mixed 4x50m medley relay with Pendo Kaumi, Kyle Kaweesa, and Nakasule, and gold in the 4x100m relay with Kirabo, Nakasule, and Kisawuzi.

Aquatic duo

Nakasule, from Aquatic Academy Kampala, finished 4th in the 200m back (2:51.96) and 100m breaststroke (1:27.78), 7th in the 200m free (2:37.66), and 5th in the 100m free (1:05.02), then won bronze in the 50m (34.41) and 100m (1:16.82) backstroke, plus 200m fly (2:58.53). And capped it all with 50m fly (30.11) and 50m free (28.61) gold.

"Zone III is becoming more competitive than in the past. I am happy about my 50m free win but in the moment, I could not celebrate it because I was not sure I touched first. I would have loved to show off our country's flag.

"Overall, I have to put in my 10,000 hours because we are moving into an even more competitive 17 & Over group," Nakasule said.

Nakasule’s teammate Kigundu Ssango bagged bronze in the 13-14 boys’ 50m breaststroke (34.49) and finished 6th in the 50m fly (30.58). He then combined with Jonathan, Benjamin, and Manuel to get 4x50m medley and freestyle relay silver medals.

"I have missed many galas. I was not on form during Nationals and I did not train very well for this. But my focus will be to work hard for Nationals and qualify for more events," Ssango said.

In the same age group, Benjamin got 200m fly (2: 38.51) gold, 100m fly (1:04.97) and 200m free (2:19.14) bronze medals, then finished 4th in the 100m free (1:01.26). The Black Panthers athlete also combined with Manuel, Jonathan, and Aqua Akii’s Elijah Mukisa for silver in the 14 & Under boys’ 4x100m free relay.



Leading. Captain Peyton Suubi has made her club Jaguar a force and carried her country to the top over the years.

Mukisa, on the other hand, bagged silver in the 200m breaststroke (2: 58.66) and 200m IM (2:34.13), bronze in the 200m fly (2:43. 69), then finished 4th in the 100m breast (1:21.37) and 800m free (10:41.06), and 6th in the 400m free (5:12.58).

Torpedoes trio

But the biggest collector in the group was Torpedoes’ Jonathan with gold in the 200m (2:33.46) and 100m (1:09.09) back, the 100m fly (1:03.10), the 200m (2:13.70), 100m (58.43), and 50m free (25.93), plus the 200m IM (2:30.56), silver in 50m breaststroke (34.26), fly (27.41), 50m back (31.41), bronze in 400m free (4:56.21).

His brother Kyle, topped the 17 and Over boys in 50m (31.04), 100m (1:09.87), and 200m (2:41.89) breaststroke, then finished 3rd in 200m IM (2:29.57), and 6th in 100m fly (1:03.36).

Their youngster Elijah Ayesiga won the 200m free (2:25.28) and IM (2:40.62) in the 12 and Under boys, finished second in 50m (37.03) and 200m (2:59.93) breaststroke, 100m fly (1:09.95), and 3rd in 100m back (1:17.44), free (1:05.44), and breaststroke (1:27.12), plus 50m fly (30.58).

In the same age group, Raymond Ssali of Altona bagged 50m back (34.39) bronze while Sailfish’s Jordan Musoke got 200m (2:29.01) and 50m (28.47) free silver, then finished 4th in the 100m (1:16.01) and 50m (31.02) fly.

"It has been a tough experience but I feel good because I improved my times," Musoke said.