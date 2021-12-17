‘Fighter’ Seguya hated mistakes in games 

Kyadondo Rugby Football Club. A ground where Robert Seguya earned his fame whilst elevating Ugandan rugby.

On this turf, Soggy, as he was fondly known, scored a multitude of tries, conversions , penalties, tackles and knock ons et al.

Yesterday, Soggy was back on this turf in a casket as the rugby fraternity held prayers in his name following his death on Tuesday having lost the battle to blood cancer.

Rev. Asaf Kawuma led the prayers where he thanked the rugby fraternity for taking care of their own and felt glad to move the church to a venue it hasn’t been because of Soggy.

It is the last time the legendary flanker and coach will ever be at a club he made home for a large part of 22 years.

Soggy, a two-time African champion and Rugby Cranes coach at the time of his death, will be buried today in Buikwe. Teammates, rivals, players, fans, administrators and media came to pay their last respects on a hot day.

All speakers praised the 43-year old for the sacrifice Soggy put into everything he did. Former Heathens and Rugby Cranes teammate, now Kyadondo RFC chairman, Brian Tabaruka emceed the eevent.

Tony ‘Stone’ Luggya, the recently elected Kobs chairman, a rival of Soggy for a decade, described the deceased as a brother.

“Soggy was like an elder brother. He was in S.5 when I joined S1 and took me and Timothy Mudoola under his wings for the skills we had,” Luggya said.

“He was a difficult opponent in club rugby and reliable teammate in national team always said never leave anything in the tank. He was fit and always played at same tempo for 80minutes.