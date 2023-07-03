Holders Hippos flop at home as Pirates win Stone City 7s

Stanbic Black Pirates lived up to their billing to take an early lead in the Nile Special Sevens after defeating 19-7 to win the Stone City leg on Sunday.

The 2018 winners started strong, running over Jaguars, Rhinos and Buffaloes 38-8, 21-17 and 35-0 in Group C before beating Impis 24-7 in the semifinal to set up a date with Kobs.

Kobs had toiled hard to eject holders Jinja Hippo in the quarterfinal in the sudden death after a 7-all draw before overcoming Heathens 15-12 in the semis.

In what looked like an evenly-poised final, Pirates whizzed through like true sea robbers to a 19-7 win.

Justine Kimono gave Kobs hope with a quick try as James Ijongat dealt with the extras for an early 7-point lead, but that was all they had in their bag for the final.

Timothy Kisiga ran riot with two tries in either half to add on Arnold Aturinda’s for the win.

“Our target in the final was to retain the ball more and we did that though not to perfection,” Marvin Odong, the Black Pirates coach, told Daily Monitor.

“We wanted to start the season well, and I’m happy that we have set the tone even though we need to do more work if we’re to achieve our target of winning the double this season,” he added.

Kisige emerged as the tournament's top scorer and was voted the most valuable player.

Heathens emerged third after beating Impis in the final as the national women’s team, lady Cranes 1, won the women’s edition.

The circuit head to Kitgum in Northern Uganda next weekend for the second leg.

Individual awards

U21 Women MVP – Janat Nandudu (Lady Cranes 1)

U21 Men MVP – Owen Mugogo (Hippos)

Women MVP – Grace Nabagala (Lady Cranes 1)

Men MVP – Timothy Kisiga