Kobs, Pirates clean up for title decider

It is now clearer than ever that the 2023 Nile Special Rugby Premiership champions will either be Stanbic Black Pirates or Kobs.

The two rivals are tied on 75 points at the top and clash on Saturday with the winner assured of winning it all.

The two were in a bullish mood registering astounding wins on Saturday, looking better than they did last weekend.

Pirates’ halfback Conrad Wanyama thought they should have handled last weekend’s 57-28 win over Plascon Mongers better.

The Sea Robbers led 50-7 at the break but looked offcolour in the second half, allowing Mongers back into the game with 28 points. Wanyama challenged his teammates to clean up against Walukuba and they did so in style.

Front row Ivan Kabagambe led with a hattrick while Alex Aturinda and Arnold Atukunda got braces.

Nathan Bwambale and David Nshimiyana also got a try apiece to beat Walukuba 55-3.

It was a better outing for the Bweyogerere based side a week before visiting Kobs for their most important game of the season.

Kobs too had some cleaning up to do when they hosted Impis.

The 2021 league champions led 21-8 against Toyota Buffaloes at the break last week but let the latter back into the game to end 31-25, denying Kobs maximum points.

Against Impis, Kobs hit it off from the beginning and never put the foot off the gas to register an astounding 57-10 victory.

“It was the kind of win we needed going into the last day. The result gives us confidence and momentum as we prepare for Pirates,” said Kobs’ captain Emmanuel Ecodu.

Coach Brian Makalama was happy with what he had seen against Impis.

The gaffer had challenged his troops to play a game of two halves unlike last weekend.

Kobs’ win over Impis also saw backrow Pius Ogena’s name inked into the history books as he tallied the most tries ,22, scored in a league campaign.

He joins teammate Justin Kimono and retired Kobs and Rugby Cranes international Allan Musoke who also managed the same number of tries in different seasons.

Another try for Ogena next weekend will take him to 23, for the record.

Nile Special Rugby Premiership

Results

Kobs 57-10 Impis

Pirates 55-3 Walukuba

Heathens 27-11 Mongers

Hippos 36-16 Rams