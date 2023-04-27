Uganda have relegation to worry about

A 21-13 loss to Zambia in the fifth place semifinal of the 2023 Barthes Cup on Wenesday at Nyayo National Stadium Nairobi, Kenya left Uganda with something to worry about.

The U-20 national side, Baby Cranes, find themselves in a relegation playoff with Madagascar this Sunday after the latter also fell 11-16 to a last minute try against Ivory Coast in the other semifinal.

Uganda started on a brighter note with second row Ethan Mugabi crossing the try line with less than two minutes played.

Scrum half Mathew Musasizi, who was a late replacement for the ill Stuart Michael Myayi, converted to give Uganda a 7—0 lead.

Zambia responded with a Cedric Tendai penalty before captain Fred Mtungo added a try converted by Tendai to give Zambia a 10-7 at the break.The first half had also seen injury force coach Emmanuel Katuntu replace center Thomas Opio with Yusuf Ssali.

Zambia then made it 15 unanswered points when flank Charles Mweebe forced his way through Uganda bodies on opting to go for a quick penalty.

Replacement back Gift Wokorach cut the deficit to make it 10-15 with a penalty. Musasisizi added one for Uganda but Tendai nailed two more for Zambia who will face Ivory Coast for sixth place.

For Uganda, it is a step back from last year’s sixth place finish. They now have to fight for their lives against Madagascar on Sunday or else get booted from the competition.

After coming in as a late replacement for Senegal last year, Uganda punched above its weight to finish sixth but they are yet to win a game this term, they will need to win Sunday’s.

Apart from the results, the competition has seen players like Edson Ariho, Rodney Takan, Francis Bogere, Bright Mukisa, Arnold Ocen, Musasizi, Mwayi and Robert Ssentongo are capable of turning out the next stars back home.

At 17 years old, Musasizi , a student at St. Mary’s College Kisubi, has another three Barthes Cup appearances in him .

U20 BARTHES CUP

Placement semifinals

Zambia 21-13 Uganda

Madagascar 11– 16 Ivory Coast

Sunday

Relegation play off