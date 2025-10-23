A decade of gold: Tolbert Onyango reflects on Uganda rugby sevens legacy

For a decade, Tolbert Onyango’s name has been synonymous with Uganda Rugby Cranes Sevens. He is the towering figure who carved out Uganda’s presence on the rugby fields, turning raw talent into gold medals that proudly raised the national flag at some of the continent’s and the world’s biggest tournaments.

Onyango has now set aside his tactical master board for sevens, departing with his head held high and shoulders squared, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire the next generation of Ugandan rugby stars.

In this candid conversation with Fred Mwambu, Onyango shares insights on leadership, player development and the evolving landscape of rugby, while also looking ahead to the next chapter of his coaching journey at Heathens.

First of all, congratulations on an incredible journey of 10 years of gold.

Thank you. It’s been over ten years, a good journey. We’ve enjoyed ourselves, some heartbreaks and very good moments as well. We’re humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be able to coach Uganda Sevens.

How does it feel to step away after all that time?

Bittersweet. I was watching the Safari Sevens when the teams were running out and you feel like you’re missing that energy. But it’s also good to watch the team from the outside.

Take us back to the beginning. Uganda wasn’t very strong in rugby, not even Sevens itself, what convinced you?

The passion of the guys that we were playing with at the time like Michael Wandera, the greats David Mutaka and Dr. Leo Were. It came time for us to go to Nairobi to play Safari Sevens. I was like, you know what let me put up my hand and organise the team together and get ourselves going. And just like that, I got myself into the Uganda Sevens set up and the rest is history.

You’ve made a name, do you think of crossing to Kenya’s better structure?

[Laughs, leans back]. No, nothing of the sort, man. Uganda is my home. Currently, I’m with Heathens. And I’m focusing on Heathens so, I’m here to stay.

You have come with a very big CV from the national team but you’re succeeding equally big shoes at Heathens. How is the transition?

It’s been interesting, especially getting to know the squad. Obviously, coach Mohammed Athiyo did a brilliant job. I’m not doing so well at the moment but we tried to come number two in the sevens.

We’re trying to get our pieces together, getting new players in the fold, older players retiring and supporting from the sides.

Philip Wokorach has been a star under Onyango.

Off record, you had good words for Walukuba.

Yeah, it’s a very exciting team. I’ve known coach Leo [Lubambula] for a very long time. We collaborate on quite a number of things. He’s a brilliant man, a great statistician. He is one of those coaches that is into continuous development. It’s good to see a team that has been passionate for eight, nine years now coming through the right procedures.

I think not just me, the whole country is celebrating him and all those boys who have passed through his hands. We can’t wait to see what’s coming through in the future.

I hope you’re not hinting at your successor, are you?

Well, why not? I know he’s quite interested in fifteens and he was part of the national setup. Let’s wait and see what the powers that be will say.

What kind of environment did you find when you took charge of the national team?

At first, it was to try and understand this sport and understand what it takes to be able to compete at the top and then start on that journey. We had many false starts and quite a number of painful moments and always went back to the drawing board. But eventually, we got something right. We haven’t gotten to the Holy Grail which is the seven series itself and the Olympics. But it’s about ticking the boxes and ensuring that we are meeting all the demands of the game at the top.

I cannot leave this interview without asking your opinion about the changes in world sevens. How is it affecting Uganda?

I think it’s pretty unfair and unfavourable to developing nations. It’s one of those areas that you’re going to be able to compete favorably. We’ve seen nations like Madagascar, Zim, Zambia and Uganda coming up. Countries like those ones will take a lifetime to get to the World Cup as a fifteens side because the kind of investment that is required to get there is massive. It’s something that most developing nations really cannot afford.

In sevens, there’s an opportunity for us to be able to compete there.

What should we do?

There’s been some pushback from Rugby Africa and its president. There was a proposal that was forwarded to World Rugby about two weeks ago in London by our [URU] president and minister [Peter Ogwang] pushing for an Africa-wide sevens series where six tournaments are played in six capitals around Africa. We’re hoping it comes through quickly so that it fills that gap and reignites the hunger for sevens once again.

First, tell us who Tolbert is.

A simple man with a simple profile. A family man, two boys; One’s 15, another 11. We’ve not spent quite some good time together but now that we have some time, I’m going to be hanging around with them. Currently, I am retired. But I’m a coach of Heathens. I like to spend time alone in the countryside. I’m a guy who loves nature. That’s pretty much it.

What about your playing career?

I went to Nairobi School and started playing at 14 years old. I also played for Mwamba and managed to go through to University of Nairobi for four years trying to study to be a district commissioner. I studied politics and governance. But clearly, as you can see, I’m not a politician. So I jumped out and started doing supply chain and logistics. I played for Nondies for about two years. Got employed in a logistics and supply chain company. Worked in Nairobi for about six months then got transferred here [Uganda]. I worked for the same company for about 18 years and left, now I’m into sports.

Back to Rugby Cranes. How do you start dominating these players’ minds and making them believe that we can beat everyone in Africa?

When I left the corporate environment, I took up the national team around 2015. Went for a tournament in South Africa where we came out seventh in Africa. It wasn’t good enough and I was not happy about it. Got a few heads together, asked them questions, some guidance on the way forward and we regrouped. In 2016, we won it in Kasarani, Nairobi. In 2017, we won it at Legends. Somewhere in between there, success got to our heads and we lost it there. In 2018, we went to San Francisco for the World Cup and got back in 2022, and won it again. In 2024, we won 12 games in a row. Through that cycle, we got to believe, we got to learn and know what it takes to compete at the highest level. The rest is history.

How did you maintain that culture among those boys?

Sport is really a tool that we all should use to get ourselves to what we call the final destination. So, learn all the values, get ourselves disciplined, be honest about what we really want and work towards it and sometimes admit that, you might not achieve this one and adjust.

How did it feel for those boys after qualifying for the World Cup?

When Adrian [Kasito] scored that last try, I was the guy who ran the fastest from the bench for 50 meters because it was a surreal moment, a dream come true. We go to San Francisco and we see the land of dreams and we didn’t just get there, we beat some teams.

We went to Cape Town in 2022 and we get to actually get some silverware. That shows some progress, some belief in the camp and if we continue that trajectory, I think within the next ten years we should be doing great things for Uganda.

Do you think we invested enough as a country to build on the success of 2018 and 2022?

Every union has its limitations but as a country, there’s been a lot of effort behind the scenes to get some of these tournaments to Uganda. It’s all about financial prowess. Luckily, we managed to host the Rugby Africa fifteens tournaments two years in a row. That’s a serious achievement.

Hosting sevens is tough and requires support from World Rugby which is insufficient. We need more support with at least ten tournaments every year.

Four Africa Sevens titles, which ones mean the most to you?

Two stand out! 2016, when we started learning what sevens is all about and 2017 which led us to the World Cup. Then 2022 and 2024, where we excelled and won 12 games in a row; the 2024 team deserves flowers because they did something never done before.

How did that feel at the World Cup and Commonwealth?

At the Commonwealth, everyone’s eyes were on Joshua Cheptegei but then there was rugby. People came to support us. Going to one of the world’s biggest stages was humbling. Being able to perform in that atmosphere with 40,000 chanting Uganda, was incredible.

Beyond trophies, what other achievements are you most proud of?

Seeing players grow into outstanding rugby citizens. For example, Alex Aturinda came from Ntare, played for Walukuba, UCU then the Uganda Sevens team and now leads by example.

For the likes of Philip [Wokorach], let me explain: A very young man from Nakawa quarters coming to Kyadondo putting on that one or two shorts a whole week while barefooted. To see that guy go through school, go to Hana through the help of Kyadondo, go through to UCU, to Kabras, come back and eventually get to France and excel there. Then mentor the rest of the young kids who are coming up and picking up the sport. For me, that’s success and I think Philip is one of those who have done very well that rugby can be proud of.

Which players or squads stood out as special to you and why?

For longevity, Michael Okorach, Philip Okorach, Adrian Kasito and Denis Etwau because they’ve been defending us since 2016. Conducting themselves well on and off the pitch for ten years is remarkable.

What was your toughest moment in ten years?

Toughest was Monaco when we were the only team declared unfit to take part due to Covid. All our investment seemed put aside and leaving our team manager behind with a player. It was a very hard moment.

What did you learn about leadership and managing people in Uganda?

Everyone is different. You need to handle people differently and create a welcoming environment. Help them forget their problems for a few hours, enjoy life and sometimes do the hard things to get outcomes.

Rugby evolves so much. How do you keep up?

Rugby rules change every year. Bigger, faster, smarter players constantly exploiting advantages. You have to stay aggressive in learning the sport, connected globally, to remain at par with top teams.

What have you left behind for your successor?

A culture and system. Four-year plan to get Uganda to the next World Cup and Olympics. Young players, average age between 21 and 22 ready to give their best for the next decade.

The Menengai Oilers recently came and dominated the Pirates. What should we do to match the levels across the border?

Size and proper conditioning, no short cuts. Starts from a young

age, technical learning, gym work, aerobic and anaerobic conditioning. More high-caliber games will bridge the gap.

Rugby Cranes 7s won gold at the African Games.

What makes a proper rugby club like we see across?

Clubs thrive with long-term support. In Uganda, once players reach 40, many disappear. Look at Harlequins, 60 to 70-year-olds still support and watch games. Their presence is the heart of the club. I urge veterans to support clubs, even quietly, financially or by attending games.

Where should the union concentrate to push Ugandan rugby to the top?

Grassroots development. Get coaches properly qualified, teams with conditioning coaches and physiotherapists. Competitive leagues produce competitive players.

Did your family ever complain about the time commitment?

All the time. Leaving home at 5am, coming back at 10pm, long trips abroad. Weekends with league games, man it’s hectic. Coaches also need support.

Ten years from now, what would you like people to remember you for?

A simple guy, passionate about sport, interested in improving it, creating a good environment for individuals to thrive.

Your final comments?

Continue supporting the sport. It goes beyond players because it disciplines, develops and creates opportunities. Support clubs, support young players, and sustain rugby as an industry.

Key achievements during Onyango’s tenure at Rugby Cranes 7s

Africa Men’s 7s Champions – 2016, 2017, 2022 & 2024

2018 - Rugby World Cup Sevens debut

2022 - Qualified for Commonwealth Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers & RWC Sevens.