A ‘Sneek’ weekend in Ameland for Europe's biggest beach rugby meet

Some experiences leave a lasting impression by taking you places you could have never imagined. Forget your first kiss, first night out, first day at school, or your dream job.

They come in all shapes and sizes, this one comes in sand, rugby, and festivity far away on the Ameland Island off the North coast of the Netherlands.

Three days and two nights away from the rest of the world with teammates on a journey of exploration both on and off the sand. It's also a weekend where dreams come true, but on the other hand, many hearts are also broken.

They also say, “What happens in Ameland stays in Ameland,” but some tales are worth telling. It’s the Ameland Rugby Beach Festival, the biggest in Europe and recognised across the globe.

Will you be going to Ameland? Is a question that starts making rounds in the Netherlands rugby circles months before the June coveted weekend, after all, the Ameland spectacle is one that deserves sophisticated planning for a package that ticks all the right boxes.

The logistics range from new kit, accommodation, food, drinks, and a bike, which is perhaps the most important piece of the puzzle. It is one’s way around the Island, and without it, the plot loses a little zest.

Veterans Arno Zwijnenberg (L) and Albert Jan Van De Wal (M) in defence mode on sand. PHOTO/ERIK DEN BURGER

With approximately 140 teams from as far as Germany, Denmark, and Belgium, and thousands of revelers on the island, the stage is set for around 7,000 players to mingle on sand.

The invasion is evident, with the majority of the groups flocking in on Friday via a ferry through Holwert, a small village in Friesland, off the Wadden Sea.

For a debutant, it’s easy to get caught up in the wave of excitement with a lot unfolding at the port. The plot is thickening, and one is left to anticipate what more is to come.

On the ferry, the mood is laid back with lots of interaction, with the sight of luggage all over the place. With the temperatures soaring up to 31 °C, there is more than enough room for a cold beer during the 50-minute sail that comes with a warm breeze, sea sights and a free birding opportunity.

As soon as land comes into view, there’s sudden movement on the ferry with passengers locating their luggage and getting closer to the exits. They are almost there.

The ferry docks, and it’s time to set foot on the island. The first stop is about 500m from the ferry slip, where a long queue is visible.

A closer look confirms it’s one of the bike rental service points. Remember, a bike is close to a basic need here, it is the key to exploring the island at one’s own pace and comfort.

It's from there that the booked accommodation is located, and everyone settles in with different activities as planned by each team at a hotel, apartment, hostel or camping site.

There is barely time to shake off the weariness with the party tent next in line. It's meant to usher in participants and ease the nerves a little before the main event.

Loes Groenestein in bullish mood in the Lady's category.

In there, things switch up into a high-energy environment to set the ball rolling. A colourful and packed dance floor, flashing lights, throbbing music, drinks, fog machines giving off clouds, and some interesting outfits.

It is a blur of activity that leaves a cocktailed scent of perfume and sweat in the air. It’s a tricky night as most of the partygoers are expected to play in a few hours.

While some hit the brakes at some point, there is a bunch that goes all the way with the hope of figuring things out in the morning. By dawn, it is easy to realise how much went wrong the previous night.

Heavy heads and missing bikes. The thing with bikes is that they all look alike, and after a high-octane night, the brain might be a little too taxed to single out the right one. Hop onto someone’s bike for a ride or take a walk home and take another look when the sun comes out.

Saturday comes with nerves as the first day of competition. The island's walkthroughs and paths are awash with kits of all colours, you can tell teams got deeply invested in designing jerseys.

The aesthetic appeal is up there. All roads lead to the Nes beach, where 18 pitches have been set up as battlefields. The loose sand playing area is 60m by 35m, including a 5m goal area.

The try area is divided into three sections, with points awarded according to where the grounding is made. Each side also allowed seven players with five replacements.

With rolling substitutions, the two six-minute periods without halftime rest are manageable under the blistering summer heat.

On pitch 18, is a very likeable side, Rugby Club Sneek. For some reason, they are a crowd favourite, their yellow and black kit with shades of green stands out like a beacon.

Man of steel Kian Maarten (L) breaks a tackle to cover ground .

The side has the perfect blend of youth and veterans, always up for a laugh. Different characters that smoothly get along with room for lots of banter, everyone gets a fair share of it.

They find themselves in Pool 10 pitted against X Squad, Gig Shortguns, WRC Te Werve, RC Murphy’s Lommel, Ham, Thor 3 and RSRC. It’s a gruelling outing as the games come thick and fast.

The ultimate fitness test of playing on sand is bittersweet but it's clear thoughts have raced towards the end of the day. When the dust settles, the group has something to be proud of.

Rugby Club Sneek has reaped three wins in seven games, finishing fifth in a pool of eight. Albert Jan van der Wal, a gentleman whose love for the game has him coaching during the week and playing on matchdays, is the glue at Rugby Club Sneek.

His nobility, wit and sense of humour are visibly infectious; going by the team environment on the day, it feels like one big family. “We were in a strong pool with teams playing in the top divisions. Although we were one of the lowest-ranked teams, we gave it our all and didn't let our heads down,” says Albert.

The performance is enough to get them three more games on Pitch Seven the next day. But there is a night to be dealt with before Day Two of the games.

Saturday is epic, it’s the last dance and night on the island for most. If things didn’t go your way on Friday, this feels like a second chance.

The plan is to let loose and create a worthy memory without emptying the tank. It’s also a night of costumes guided by themes from each team, the creativity levels are up the roof with animals, fictional characters, clowns and monsters on the loose.

A conspicuous group of five majestically strolls towards the party tent. This particular lot seems to have a thing for ducks, it's Donald Duck with his three nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

The fifth lad took a completely different path and opted to show up as the Joker, a villain in the movie ‘The Dark Knight’. It’s only in Ameland where the Joker takes a walk with ducks, courtesy of Rugby Club Sneek’s Dennis, Kian, Jesse, Cas and Bas.

The party tent comes to life once again with a bigger crowd and matching energy. As the night grows, there is more to see. The best part of the night is at the end when it's time to retire.

Some leave shirtless despite coming fully dressed, others call it a night with one side of the shoe, some are shipped out on stretchers, some leave coupled like lovers exhausted from an evening jog, there is also a bunch that signs out singing out loud like they just discovered a new talent and others tap out visibly unsure of what direction to take.

The last men standing deserve a shout-out; they only leave after confirming the party is done, or else they could keep going. All the mentioned categories wake up with stories to tell.

When Sunday morning finds you lying face down somewhere on a couch, a couple of kilometers from your hotel, chances are high that you made the best of the night.

On waking up, you have fingers pointing at you for riding away with someone’s bike, yet it was a case of miscommunication between two impaired teammates.

The bike owner’s idea was to become the passenger but when the designated rider hit the pedal, he never looked back and left the owner stranded on the road. He had to walk home, consciously unaware.

There’s hardly time to process the tale with games kicking off soon. Shaking off muscle pains and fatigue to deal with. In the long run, you arrive last at the pitch, earning yourself the ‘Dick of the Day’ tag. It was someone’s ordeal.

On the final day, the pitches are busy but it's obvious many legs are tired. Sneek have RC Big Bulls, Obelix Heren and German side RC Die Putbaren as opponents.

It’s a tall order and despite a spirited fight, all three games are lost but that’s not about to dampen the mood in the camp.

“It has been about having fun, learning from the best and enjoying a good laugh. That was also key to the few wins we got on top of scoring in every game. We are a young team but it's all straight and right in our heads, I’m proud to be part of this,” adds Albert after a skinny dipping session with the lads.

By Sunday afternoon, it’s a cocktail of emotions. Sadly, the experience is at its climax but there is also a sense of satisfaction it happened and you were part of it.

The body is knackered with a good recovery calling, it's time to go home. Each passing second has what was a scene of bustling activity getting quiet and cold.

It's common practice to pick souvenirs on trips, but some choose you, like the Ameland sand. It remains a part of your life for at least a fortnight, discovering it in random places all the way back home.

About the Ameland Beach Rugby Festival

Venue: Ameland Island

Beach: Nes Beach

Since: 1999

Duration: Three days

Governing entity: Dutch Rugby Union

Teams: 140

Players: 7000

Categories: Men, Women and Veterans

Held annually

2025 Winners

Dutch Lions – Men’s Category

B80’S (Belgium) – Women’s Category

Team Speedboat 1 – Men’s plate

Rotterdames – Women’s Plate

The Pickwick Gents - Men’s Shield

RC Big Bulls – Men’s Bowl

RUS 1- Women Students

SRC Thors 2- Men Students

RandKepp 2 – Veterans

Mokmuse Motteballen- Masters