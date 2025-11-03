Adigasi honored as Ruck Yard lights rugby Sunday

The rugby fraternity was in a somber mood over the weekend as the body of Uganda Rugby Cranes legend Ronald Adigasi was laid to rest in Madi Okolo.

A founding member of the Entebbe Mongers Rugby Club and a stalwart prop for the national team from 2005 to 2013, Adigasi was celebrated for his loyalty, passion and towering presence on the field. In his honor, a moment of silence was observed across all Uganda Cup games over the weekend.

On the pitch, the action provided a perfect tribute to the sport he loved. In Jinja, fans warmly welcomed the decision to switch the Hippos’ clash against Rhinos to Sunday at Dam Waters, soon to be renamed Ruck Yard.

For the first time this season, Hippos fielded a full-strength squad, with key players like prop Fahad Maido returning to action. Despite recent management disputes, the team showed that rugby could once again take center stage.

Yassin Waiswa quickly kicked Hippos into the lead with a penalty inside the first minute, only for opposite ten Joshua Musasizi to level matters as both sides initially favored the posts over physical battles.

Emma Kwebikanga dotted down for Rhinos, but youngster Felix Oyet sprinted to the line to make it 8-8. Waiswa added another penalty before Julius Opiyo’s try handed Hippos a 16-11 halftime lead.

After the break, Waiswa scored a brilliant try and added four more points with the boot, while Meddy Bagalana and Rahim Kaziba contributed, giving Hippos a hard-fought 35-29 victory.

At Legend, Ibrahim Khemis’ last-minute kick secured Kobs a thrilling 16-14 win over Buffaloes, who impressed despite preseason fitness concerns.

Joseph Aredo’s penalty and Humphrey Nadhura’s reply set a 3-3 first-half stalemate. Omoding Olweny’s try and two penalties from Hussein Shain had given Kyadondo hope, but Aredo’s penalty, Shafiq Okkole’s converted try and Khemis’ decisive kick turned the game in Kobs’ favor.

Elsewhere, Heathens beat Victoria Sharks 35-17, Kyambogo edged a 7-0 win in Fort Portal while Walukuba suffered a crushing 98-10 defeat to Pirates at the KPA pitch. In women’s rugby, She Wolves thrashed Kigezi Queens 100-0, while Mbale Eagles were mauled 38-0 by Panthers.

This weekend’s matches were a fitting celebration of the sport, a reminder of the passion and dedication that players like Ronald Adigasi brought to Ugandan rugby, both on and off the field.

2025 UGANDA CUP

Results

Men

Hippos 35-29 Rhinos

Heathens 35-17 Victoria Sharks

Kyambogo 7-0 Fort Portal Tyrants

Pirates 98-10 Walukuba

Kobs 16-14 Buffaloes

Women

She Wolves 100-0 Kigezi Queens