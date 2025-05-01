Advantaged Pirates on edge as Heathens plot revenge

Expect some fierce breakdown battles, nervy tactical kicking and edge-of-your-seat tension this afternoon as the Nile Special Rugby Premiership heads to Kings Park Arena for a blockbuster second-leg semifinal between Stanbic Black Pirates and Platinum Credit Heathens.

The Sea Robbers carry a narrow 17-12 lead from the bruising first leg at Kyadondo but with only five points separating the two giants, the contest is far from over. Both sides know a place in the final and possibly redemption or revenge hangs in the balance.

Pirates proved their resolve last week to recover from an early deficit and edge the defending champions. Tries from captain Frank Kidega and Timothy Kisiga complemented by William Nkore’s boot gave them the slender advantage.

But despite the loss, the second against the same opponent, Heathens remain defiant.

“We had some slips but we have to carry on the Heathens fighting spirit to them,” Heathens head coach Mohammed Athiyo said. “The game is still open because we also have the ability to go and pick a win there,” he reassured their faithful.

Heathens will need that spirit more than ever in Bweyogerere. Their late spark through Shadon Munoko’s try showed they can break through Pirates’ defense but a sharper start and disciplined execution will be vital. Joseph Oyet and Michael Wokorach must find room to operate while kicker Malcolm Okello must be clinical if they are to overturn the marginal deficit.

Pirates, meanwhile, will look to keep their composure and stick to their winning formula dominating the territories, capitalizing on penalties and strong set-pieces.

Nkore, the league’s top scorer, remains crucial although Pirates may have to await a late fitness test to ascertain his availability after he picked up a shoulder knock in last weekend’s encounter. Ivan Magomu is expected to step up if needed.

Even with home advantage, Pirates coach Marvin Odongo is choosing his words carefully.

“We’re only looking at the next match,” he cautioned. “It’s a narrow win and that takes some pressure off but we still need to improve in key areas.”

Pirates will be looking at a shot at redemption after last year’s heartbreak against the same opponent that denied them their third title while the yellow machine are all about defending their crown and proving that champions never go down quietly. It’s all or nothing at Kings Park.

NILE SPECIAL RUGBY PREMIERSHIP

Semifinal second leg

Saturday, 4pm