All Stars pick Irish lessons from narrow win

Neither the heavy downpour nor the soggy Kyadondo turf could dampen the spirit of rugby on Saturday as Uganda’s All Stars put up a spirited display in a 19-8 loss to visiting Irish side Blackrock College.

The visitors, renowned for their rich development programme within Leinster Rugby, showed their pedigree early on.

Ciaran Patchell and Jamie Rogan crossed the whitewash while William Nkore kept Uganda within striking distance with a well-struck penalty that left the scoreboard 12-3 at half-time despite the All Stars struggling to get into the opposition’s 22.

Rogan extended Blackrock’s lead to 19-3 early in the second half after rounding off a superb rolling maul that thundered nearly 10 yards.

But Uganda’s captain Michael Wokorach refused to let the contest slip away. He barged over for a try that injected renewed fire into the home side much to the delight of the fans.

“We started too slow but I cannot blame the boys because we had only two or three training sessions together,” All Stars coach Kevin Makmot admitted afterwards. “We tried to play as a team, especially when [Ivan] Kirabo came on.

The youngsters gave us a good account. We appreciate Blackrock for coming because we keep learning, and we hope this partnership continues.”

True to the spirit of the visit, the tour extended beyond the pitch. An earlier game saw the future stars contest before Lira was gifted a bag full of uniforms, balls and kits for teir development programme.

The team later on Sunday visited Nansana to support the work of Irish-founded charity Nurture Africa that has transformed lives through education and healthcare. Then in the evening, they were hosted at the Irish Embassy in Kampala for a dinner that brought together rugby and cultural diplomacy.

Their journey continues into this week with the visitors scheduled to support the Spire School for blind children and Kirinya Prisons in Jinja, launch Kakira RFC and climax with a sevens tournament.

Blackrock tour

Results