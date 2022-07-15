Another year, no Elgon Cup

For the third year running, the prestigious Elgon Cup between rivals Kenya and Uganda shall not be held according to a statement released by the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) on Friday morning.

“Kenya Rugby Union has informed us that with prevailing economic conditions and the looming general elections in their country, they are unfortunately unable to play the Elgon Cup this year,” reads part of the statement signed off by URU general secretary Peter Odong.

It is now common knowledge that inflation has hit the region with both countries feeling the bite. As Kenya prepared to set off for the Africa Rugby Cup in France last month, the Kenya Rugby Union reached out to the public, begging for funds to help facilitate the team’s travel.

It was until Teita Sisal Estates through Hildana Lodge came to their rescue with a Sh10 million sponsorship, making the trip possible. A general election slated for August 9 only complicates things further with the level of uncertainty it comes with. It explains why the ‘noisy’ neighbours have decided to pull out of the annual competition.

This year’s double legged header was scheduled to start on July 23 at Legends Rugby Club, Kampala for the first leg before crossing over the border to Kakamega for the return leg on July 30.

The news comes as a let down to both sets of fans after a two year hiatus. The Elgon Cup was first played in 2004 with Kenya winning the first edition, it has gone on to be played on 14 occasions with Kenya winning it 12 times compared to Uganda’s only two triumphs that came in 2006 and 2012.

2020: Cancelled due to Covid-19 Pandemic

2021: Cancelled due to Covid-19 Pandemic