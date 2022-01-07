Aredo wants Kobs to maintain dominance 

Before last season, Kobs had last won the league in 2016. That is five years of waiting as rivals Heathens and Stanbic Black Pirates enjoyed honours in that space.

After tasting the long awaited victory last year, the men in blue want to keep the Holy Grail home a bit longer and it can only come to pass by defending it this term, starting with a tie against Impis at Legends Rugby Club tomorrow.

Enough preparations

Kobs feel they have done enough in their preparations to defend their title despite doing no business in the transfer window.

The 13-time champions are on the back of a 7s championship and are beaming with confidence.

“We want to win it again and keep it at home for another year. The preparations are looking good and we cannot wait to kick off our campaign tomorrow,” Kobs captain Joseph Aredo told Daily Monitor.

Like Aredo, Heathens’ captain Michael Wokorach feels the title will be wrapped in yellow ribbons come the end of the season.

Nile go big on league return

The Nile Special Rugby Premiership kicks off tomorrow with encouraging signs after title sponsors, Nile Special, announced a new three-year deal worth Shs2.6bn.

The funds will grow per season with this particular, from Shs671m to Shs805m and finally Shs1.1b in the final year.

“We are very grateful for the trust that Nile Special has extended to the Union. It is a demonstration of the brand’s belief in the union’s short and long term strategic plans to which we pledge to adhere,” said Uganda Rugby Union President, Godwin Kayangwe.

Sponsorship breakdown

The funds will cover administration which includes the general running of the league, incentives for the clubs including trophies, medals and prize money, and marketing of the game that will cover branding, activations and media.

The big bumper brings hope to league stakeholders who have in the past felt undone by lack of financial support. It remains to be seen whether the funds will yield results as the game strives to grow and capture a bigger audience.

In an effort to get more fans at the different grounds, URU has also chosen to play games midweek on the public holidays of January 26 (Liberation Day) and March 8 (Women’s Day).