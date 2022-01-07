Aredo wants Kobs to maintain dominance 

Masks On, Gloves Off. Buffaloes captain Eric Tolit (L), Kobs’ Aredo (C) and Rams’ Shakul Ssaka at the launch of this year’s Nile Special Rugby Premiership in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO/ JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Deus Bugembe

Time To Scrum. In an effort to get more fans at the different grounds, URU has also chosen to play games midweek on the public holidays of January 26 (Liberation Day) and March 8 (Women’s Day).

Before last season, Kobs had last won the league in 2016. That is five years of waiting as rivals Heathens and Stanbic Black Pirates enjoyed honours in that space.
After tasting the long awaited victory last year, the men in blue want to keep the Holy Grail home a bit longer and it can only come to pass by defending it this term, starting with a tie against Impis at Legends Rugby Club tomorrow. 

