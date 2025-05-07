Athiyo out as Heathens roll out mass technical shakeup  

Platinum Credit Heathens have parted ways with head coach Mohammad Athiyo, ending a near-decade-long tenure that yielded multiple league titles, a treble and a first national 7s triumph in 11 years.



The end came after Saturday's semifinal second-leg loss to Pirates at King's Park Arena. Athiyo announced his departure during a post-match team huddle, though it remains unclear whether he resigned or was pushed. No official statement has been issued.



Yet few can call his run a failure. Promoted from player to coach after Robert Sseguya's exit, Athiyo delivered titles in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024. But at Kyadondo, where success is measured against the golden standards of the likes of Brian Tabaruka, even one season’s failure can prompt change.



His second and final loss in two seasons — a narrow defeat to Pirates earlier this year — drew internal criticism. It’s the Heathens way; the pressure cooker never cools.



In a June 2024 interview with The Observer, Athiyo said, “I never thought I’d coach Heathens this long. When I started, I still felt like a player. Rugby can be addictive.”



His early years were guided by Tolbert Onyango, who mentored him before resuming duties with the national 7s team.



Now, Heathens are undergoing a full technical overhaul. Onyango is expected to return in a lead role, supported by Allan Otim (strength & conditioning/general coach) and Alex Mubiru (forwards coach). Mubiru, a recently retired club icon, is tipped to bring his field experience straight into team tactics.



The backline and youth coaching units have been shuffled, too. Emmanuel Katuntu joins, alongside Alvin Nkamba, who will lead Heathens II — formerly Stallions. Nkamba, best known for grooming talent at St. Mary’s College Kisubi, is expected to bridge the pathway between school and elite rugby. He'll work with Sula Ngobi, who will serve as a player-coach.



Peter Ochol, a.k.a. Coach Sky, previously with Heathens II, now heads outreach. His focus: developing rugby roots in schools, academies, and grassroots programs.



However, challenges loom. Onyango and Otim still hold national 7s coaching contracts, which may at times conflict with club duties. A source close to the recruitment confirmed, “We’ve designed a rolling system. When one is unavailable, another fills in.”



In the background is Kevin Markmot, who could return if need arises. He was Athiyo’s intended successor before taking a head role at Victoria University. Ironically, that appointment kept Athiyo at Heathens this season.

But with the recent death of Victoria University boss and sports enthusiast Rajiv Ruparelia, the rugby fraternity awaits what befalls the rugby team.



Regardless, Heathens are banking on depth, structure, and legacy as they reset their dominance blueprint.

Athiyo At A Glance



Role: Former Head Coach, Heathens RFC



Tenure: 2016 – 2025



Titles:

League (5): (2017, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2024)



Uganda Cup (3): 2016, 2023, 2024



National 7s (1): 2024



Domestic treble: 2024







Background: Former Heathens forward; took over from Robert Sseguya



Legacy: Known for stability, he exits as one of the most consistent performers in club history.