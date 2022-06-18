Boks rival Rhinos for 7s circuit promotion
What you need to know:
- After earning promotion to the Nile Special premiership with a 15-13 win over Walukuba Barbarians last month, Boks are eager to repeat the feat in the shorter version of the game with Rhinos in the way.
Rhinos rugby suffered a huge blow when they were relegated from the National Sevens Circuit in 2019 after finishing bottom of the standings, Pirates feeder side Sailors would later claim their place in the 2021 edition.
At Makerere last Saturday, they powered to a 12-10 win over Boks in the final to win the opening circuit of the Central League Sevens hosted by Rams 2, putting themselves in pole position to return to the table of men. They continue their pursuit today at Kyadondo eyeing a second circuit win after impressing in Makerere.
After strolling out of the pool as leaders, they raced past Uganda Cristian University 22-5 in the quarters before going past Sailors 12-5 in the semifinals. Their first test came in the final where they had to come from behind to edge Boks. The latter’s coach Ambrose Kakuru was left disappointed and he’s demanding a response from his troops today at Kyadondo. “ We feel it slipped from us at Makerere. We could have taken the day but it was not the case, Kyadondo gives us another opportunity to show how good we can beby fixing where we went wrong in Makerere,” Kakuru told SCORE. Boks too powered through the pool in Makerere unscathered, going on to beat Itangas and Jaguars 10-5 and 17-5 respectively in the quarters and semis, only to fall to Rhinos in the final.
Pool A
Rhinos
Rams 2
Kyambogo
Buffaloes 2
Pool B
Boks
Jaguars
Ucu
Mubs
Pool c
Sailors
INtangas
Stallions
Jjengo
Top points scorers
1. Hossanah Opillen- 26 points ( Rams 2)
2. Pool Kalungi- 21 points (Rhinos)
3. Mickey Yusuf- 21 points (Boks)
4. Allan Olango- 20 points (Rhinos)
Standings
Team points
Rhinos 22
Boks 19
Sailors 17
Jaguars 15
Itangas 13
Rams 2 12
Kyambogo 10
UCU 10
Stallions 8
Mubs 7
Jjengo 4