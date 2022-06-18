Boks rival Rhinos for 7s circuit promotion

At Makerere last Saturday, they powered to a 12-10 win over Boks in the final to win the opening circuit of the Central League Sevens hosted by Rams 2, putting themselves in pole position to return to the table of men. They continue their pursuit today at Kyadondo eyeing a second circuit win after impressing in Makerere.

After strolling out of the pool as leaders, they raced past Uganda Cristian University 22-5 in the quarters before going past Sailors 12-5 in the semifinals. Their first test came in the final where they had to come from behind to edge Boks. The latter’s coach Ambrose Kakuru was left disappointed and he’s demanding a response from his troops today at Kyadondo. “ We feel it slipped from us at Makerere. We could have taken the day but it was not the case, Kyadondo gives us another opportunity to show how good we can beby fixing where we went wrong in Makerere,” Kakuru told SCORE. Boks too powered through the pool in Makerere unscathered, going on to beat Itangas and Jaguars 10-5 and 17-5 respectively in the quarters and semis, only to fall to Rhinos in the final.