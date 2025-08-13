Buffaloes, Avengers upset the odds in Gulu

The second circuit of the 2025 Nile Special Sevens Series in Gulu delivered drama, upsets and a shake-up in the title race as Toyota Buffaloes and Avengers claimed the men’s and women’s crowns at the Pece War Memorial Stadium.

For Walukuba Barbarians, the script had been flawless until the final.

They arrived in Gulu fresh from winning the Kabaka Coronation Sevens and were unbeaten in this year’s series and breezed through the group stages by brushing aside Black Arrows 26-0, hosts Gulu City Falcons 31-26 and Pirates 26-5.

In the quarterfinals, they dispatched Rams 19-5 before grinding past Mongers 10-0 in the semis. But in the decider, Buffaloes found the blueprint to stop them playing their expansive game.

The Jinja-based side had earlier stunned Kobs 14-7 and thrashed Rhinos 26-0 to reach the final and were defensively resolute.

Every Walukuba attack was met with stubborn resistance, forcing them to make uncharacteristic handling errors. The game’s only points came from Fat Moses Watmon unconverted try that sealed Buffaloes’ first circuit title since 2017 with a 5-0 victory.

“We started off strong by beating Kobs and finished well despite rough patches. We knew Walukuba would be tough, but the boys were hungry and they proved it,” said Liam Walker, who was named tournament MVP.

The women’s competition was equally gripping. Thunderbirds looked on course to retain their Gulu crown, sweeping Kitgum Queens 24-0, Nile Rapids 50-0 and edging Avengers 14-0 in the pool.

They then brushed aside Black Pearls 36-12 in the semis. Avengers, meanwhile, defeated Nile Rapids 38-0, Kitgum Queens 22-7 and overcame Walukuba Titans 12-7 in a tense semi.

In the final, Thunderbirds struck first through Sandra Amoli but Avengers roared back. Juliet Nandawula’s try and Maimuna Nassozi’s clutch touchline conversion put them ahead 7-5.

Nassozi then added another try and conversion to extend the gap. Comfort Angayika’s late score for Thunderbirds reduced the deficit but time ran out and Avengers sealed a 14-10 triumph.

Walukuba Titans salvaged third place after edging Black Pearls in sudden-death extra time.

Despite the defeats, both Walukuba Barbarians and Thunderbirds remain series leaders after two rounds. The National Sevens takes a break next weekend to make way for the Uganda All Stars vs Irish Blackrock College RFC XVs clash organized by Kakira at Kyadondo before the series resumes.

Gulu 7s – results

Third-place playoff

Men’s: Rhinos 15–14 Mongers

Women’s: Walukuba Titans 5–0 Black Pearls

Final

Women’s: Avengers 14–10 Thunderbirds

Men’s: Buffaloes 5–0 Walukuba Barbarians

Most valuable player

Women: Maimuna Nassozi (Avengers)