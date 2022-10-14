Buffaloes, Toyota ties keep giving

Toyota Buffaloes remains one of the better run rugby sides in the country, thanks to their stable partnership with Toyota, now Cfao Motors, which has lasted since 2007 to make it 15 years.

Over the years, the two have kept renewing with two year contracts with latest, signed in 2020, approximately worth $14000 ( Shs52m) per year on top of kit and assorted gear. Yesterday, at the Cfao premises in Namave, the relationship gave once again in form of two new sets of kit, two days away from the final Nile Special 7s leg, to be hosted by Buffaloes at Kyadondo.

"We are pleased with how long they have been in the top flight, it reflects Toyota's attributes of durability and endurance. We have seen buffoes come from so far and we are with them for the long run while using our network o help grow the passionate game of rugby, " said Cfao's Edwin Muhumuza .

Kyadondo Rugby Club chairman Brian Tabaruka decsribes the relationship as 'fantatastic'. He has seen Buffaloes born and transform into what it is today. In 2014, they won the National Sevens title and finished second in the league in 2013 behind Heathens. The club has also been the pathway of some cream players like Phillip Wokorach, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Pius Ogena , Solomon Okia , Charles Uhuru and many others.