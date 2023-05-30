Champions tag leaves Pirates richer

Nile Special Premiership champions, Stanbic Black Pirates, remain on cloud nine two weeks after defeating Kobs 23-7 on the final day to be crowned at Legends Rugby Club.

They are yet to make a trophy parade but the noise is still loud weeks after landing the second league title in their 27 year existence.

Their sponsors, Stanbic Bank, joined the party by hosting the team for a cocktail party at Crested Towers on Friday evening and a lot was shared to keep the ship sailing. But the greatest news of the evening came in the shape of a Shs5m winning bonus from Stanbic Bank.

The club also used the opportunity to present the trophy to Andrew Mashanda, Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited, fulfilling a promise they had made to him in March when the partnership was renewed to a tune of Shs80m per year for two years.

“We want you to dominate, when I think of Stanbic Black Pirates I think of a partner and a friend, the one we trust,” said Mashanda. “We want the game of rugby to grow in this country and we have chosen you to be that partner to help us grow the game,” he added.

Mashanda’s message echoed coach Marvin Odongo’s statement he made after lifting the league title. The youthful coach was not shy to let rivals know he wanted to win it all.

“We want to win it all. The National Sevens Series, Uganda Cup and not just once but many times for a good number of years,” he said then.

The Shs5m token of appreciation from Stanbic is meant for the players’ welfare after putting a worthy shift in what turned out to be one of the most entertaining and competitive league campaigns.

For Odongo, it’s now time to restrategize and build a legacy at the Kings Park, Bweyogerere-based side by winning as many trophies as possible.