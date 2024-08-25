Chisano joins Canadian club

Platinum Credit Heathens and Rugby Cranes utility forward, Joaquim Chisano, has joined Canada's Westshore RFC on a two-year contract with an option of renewals.



Chisano has been in Canada since early August and has exclusively told this reporter about his new home.

Westshore is based in Victoria, British Columbia on Vancouver island and plays in the Canadian Premier League. It has a full program from academy, women's and men's 7s and 15s codes.

Kenyan-born Chisano will be "at home" in the team because it has a host of very familiar faces. Alvin Otieno, Kenya's most feared 7s player globally known as "Buffalo" for his sheer power and ability to destroy his opponents, plays for Westshore alongside Brian Ndirangu and Johnstone Olindi, all Kenya internationals.