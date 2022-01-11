Chisano’s dream debut drags Heathens to the top

Heathens had a busy transfer window with five new faces joining the club. Lock Joachim Chisano was part of the recruits and he did not waste time announcing his arrival with a dominant performance on his debut against Toyota Buffaloes on Saturday to place Heathens top of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership standings.

Heathens fans were in awe in the stands and they cannot wait to see him back on the pitch when they host Kobs at Kyadondo on Saturday.

He stamped his authority at second row and never put a foot wrong in both offence and defence, sparing time to score two tries.

“I had fun in the game and felt good about my performance. I want to maintain it through the season and help my club win the league,” he told Daily Monitor.

From Kenya with love

Chisano, a Kenyan by birth, moved to Uganda in 2015 to visit a brother and never looked back. On arrival, he asked a taxi tout for directions to the nearest rugby grounds.

He ended up at Kyadondo with Stallions but spent most of the time hooked on the bench.

Chisano took his talents to Entebbe to play for Plascon Mongers. It was there that he blossomed and attracted bigger clubs on top of getting a Rugby Cranes cap last year.

Heathens got his signature and after a couple of weeks there, the humble fellow feels at home.

“So far, life here is good. I have made new friends and the coaches have been very helpful with more training time. Everyone at the club has welcomed me with open hands and it feels like a brotherhood,” he added.

At Legends, Mark Osuna, Al Hadji Manano, Joseph Aredo and Derrick Atukwaisibwe were some of the try scorers as Kobs got their title defence off to a flyer with a 46-5 win over Impis.