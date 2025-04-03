Clubs focus on sprint to finish line

In sports, just like in faith, belief can move mountains. And in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership playoffs, it can win championships.

This weekend, eight teams will enter the unforgiving knockout phase after enduring 11 grueling matchdays in the regular season.

To be fair, it will be seven teams truly competing against one because two-time champions Stanbic Black Pirates have dominated all but one team, a resurgent KCB Kobs.

Pirates, who topped the league in the regular season, will face eighth-seeded Walukuba.

Kobs take on Buffaloes, Hippos battle Rhinos, and defending champions Heathens will lock horns with newcomers Victoria Sharks in a Kyadondo derby.

The team to beat

Pirates have not just won matches, they have dominated as illustrated in a brilliant statistical analysis by local aggregator Isa Metrics. They finished top of the standings with 49 points, five ahead of Kobs. More impressively, they scored a whopping 496 points which is 100 more than their closest rivals.

Furthermore, Pirates are the only team to have scored three or more tries in every game and have held the lead for 76% of their total playing time. That should concern their quarterfinal opponents, Walukuba, the same team that Pirates demolished 38-10 on opening day.

Pirates also inflicted the biggest defeats on eight of the 11 teams and boast the most prolific boots in the league, with William Nkore leading the scoring charts at 141 points.

They enter the playoffs as clear favorites but Walukuba won’t go down without a fight as they proved thrice against Hippos, Heathens and Kobs in Jinja. They have a knack for the big matches.

Heathens-Sharks

This quarterfinal presents two key questions: Do the defending champions have the belief to move mountains? And can Sharks prove they belong among the elite?

Sharks promised much but finished with 30 points, seven behind their Kyadondo landlords.

Meanwhile, Isa Metrics data suggests Heathens have struggled to close out games. They led at halftime in ten matches but only converted seven into victories.

This fixture also presents an unusual dynamic where eight Sharks players are on loan from Heathens but will be ineligible to feature against their parent club. This leaves Sharks with a depleted squad leaving their technical team and bench to prove their paycheck.

Their last meeting ended 15-13 in favor of Heathens and with Sharks boasting the third-best defense in the league, this could still be one of the most tightly contested quarterfinals.

Discipline will be key

Jinja Hippos briefly led the table for four weeks but faltered against the top two teams Pirates and Kobs. This was a reality check that they still have work to do.

One of their biggest weaknesses has been failing to blow away teams when with an advantage and core bonus points. This hurt them last season when they narrowly lost to Pirates in the semifinals and this time, they must be clinical.

Discipline is also a concern. Hippos lead the statistics in cards with nine and their captain Fahad Maido alone has three. They cannot afford to be reckless against Rhinos if they hope to reach the semifinals again especially after a narrow 27-22 victory at Legends against the same Rhinos.

Timothy Mudoola will hope that Joseph Aredo continues his fine form as Kobs take on Buffaloes. Aredo has been a game-changer, racking up 109 points this season.

His ability to control the tempo and convert opportunities will be crucial. His last-minute drop goal that won their fixture against Hippos in Jinja tells all about his abilities.

Buffaloes have shown resilience but Kobs must prove their resurgence and reassure that they are the best challengers to Pirates’ dominance.

But all in all, history has shown that statistics might mean nothing in knockout rugby. The playoffs are where legends are made and this and next weekend only the strongest will move one step closer to the title.

