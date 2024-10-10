Core 7s status playoff to launch new sports facility

The discussion about a lack of facilities has been a common topic in the sports circles for long. However, this discussion is slowly changing as several individuals have decided to take it upon themselves to tackle the challenge using their resources.Among the recent developments include the Kings Park Arena that hosted a colourful final leg of the Nile Special Sevens series and Pirates’ home games in the premiership.By the start of next season, a new facility will be available for top-flight rugby in Gayaza. This is after a group of five persons teamed up to set up a new venue called the Ruga Ruga Sports Centre in Busukuma that will be officially launched today.“The plans are to set up a full sports centre that can host rugby, football, basketball and swimming,” Dr. Gilbert Bayenda, one of the members who speak on behalf of the team said. The centre sits on a 6.8-acre piece of land located in Busukuma.“We had planned to launch it with our tournament but the Union has granted us permission to host the qualifiers which is a plus,” he added.QualifiersEight teams, two from each of the four rugby geographical regions and champions in the ladies will battle it out for a core status in next year’s Sevens series. They include newcomers Kakira Simbas and Njeru Hurricanes (Eastern), Kampani Eagles and Victoria Sharks (Central), Gulu City Falcons and Kitgum Lions (Northern) and Kigezi Silverbacks and Mbarara Titans from Western.The teams will be pooled in two groups with the top two advancing to the semis where the winners earn their status.Walukuba Titans (Eastern), Nile Leopardess (North), Kisubi Pacers (Central) and Kigezi Queens from Western will battle in the ladies. These will compete in a round-robin where the champion will be promoted.Qualified teams for 2024 Core Status qualifiersDate – Saturday , October 12Venue – Ruga Ruga Sports Centre, GayazaMen’s teams - Kakira Simbas, Njeru Hurricanes, Kampani Eagles, Victoria Sharks, Gulu City Falcons, Kitgum Lions, Kigezi Silverbacks & Mbarara Titans.Ladies – Walukuba Titans, Nile Leopardess, Kisubi Pacers & Kigezi Queens