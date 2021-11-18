Coronation 7s delay shakes up climax 

The Coronation Sevens, the final round of the National Guinness 7s Series, will not go on tomorrow as earlier planned due the current security situation.

Two Bombs went off in the city centre on Tuesday; one along Parliamentary Avenue and the other next to the Central Police Station (CPS). Lives were lost and injuries sustained in both locations, prompting security officials to caution the public.

Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has reacted by pushing the Coronation 7s a week late. “Under the current circumstances, we feel it is best to get our security protocols reinforced and ready for the grand finale of this exciting Series, Teams safety and welfare is paramount for all in the sport. In light of this and the fact that movement of players and officials will be limited, we have to postpone the grand finale for one more week to the weekend of November 27-28,” communicated URU through a statement on their social media.

Who gains from the forced break?

By the end of the last round in Kabale, five circuits had been played with one to go. Champions Betway Kobs had won three on the bounce at Legends, Gulu and in Soroti. A two weeks’ break saw Stanbic Pirates bounce back with wins at Kings Park and In Kabale to shake up things. The momentum was with them and they were targeting more Gold at the Coronation 7s on the final day to win the title. " We have put ourselves back in the picture, the momentum is on our side and we are very positive about next week," Pirates captain Ivan Magomu told Daily Monitor in Kabale. Pirates pray the break takes nothing away from them as they are enjoying a purple patch. Magomu and Pirates fancied themselves this weekend had the games gone on.

Kobs have not been the same side since winning in Soroti. They looked weary at Kings Park and Joseph Aredo getting injured did not help. He recovered in time for Kabale and was re-joined by Byron Oketayot but Adrian Kasito was missing. The men in blue were limping while Pirates were running. Red had outshone blue in the last two outings and the tide was with the former. Will it be the same picture come the last weekend of the month? Perhaps Kobs can use the period to patch up, shake off the knocks and regroup to keep the title home. Pirates remain the threat as Heathens are mathematically out of it but would not mind playing a party spoiler role when action returns.