Decisive weekend for Heathens in Mbarara

Heathens are confident their 11-year trophy drought in the Nile Special Sevens will finally end this year after taking firm control of the series with two circuits remaining. Despite winning the title a record 11 times, the Kyadondo giants have not tasted victory since 2013.

With momentum now on their side, they will be heading into the sixth circuit this weekend in Mbarara with their sights firmly set on the main prize.

The team leads the series with 95 points after opening a nine-point gap with Pirates. The defending champions were toe-to-toe with Heathens, facing off in three consecutive finals, but stumbled to a fifth-place finish in Bugembe to cede ground. With Walukuba Barbarians following at a distant third on 71 points, it is Heathens' title to lose but their coach Muhammad Athiyo has called for caution.

“We’ve put one foot forward but we know the job isn’t done yet,” Athiyo warned his charges.

Heathens can actually seal the title if they win the circuit and Pirates fail to navigate past a Group D that has Buffaloes, Rams and Kigezi Silverbacks. That gives Athiyo more gas as he promises to silence the anti-Heathens chants.

“We’re going to be very intense in the remaining circuits and maintain our tempo because we know that all eyes are on us. Our philosophy is to play every game as a final and then shut the crowd and the haters out! That’s what we’re carrying there,” the coach added.

Heathens have been drawn against Elgon Wolves, Mongers and hosts Mustangs in Group A as Kyabazinga 7s finalists Walukuba test Kobs in B. Jinja Hippos, Rhinos, Impis and another invited team Mbarara Titans will clash in Group C on Saturday.

The subplot in Mbarara is if one between Heathens and Pirates tops their group and the other finishes second, they could face in the quarterfinals. A win for Heathens in this scenario could all but seal the title.

In the ladies' race, Avengers continue with their dominance after their comprehensive 34-0 victory over defending champions Black Pearls in the Kyabazinga outing and will aim to consolidate their lead.

Nile Special Sevens

Men's Pools

Group A: Heathens, Elgon Wolves, Mongers, Mustangs

Group B: Walukuba, Kobs, Warriors, Buddu Bears

Group C: Hippos, Rhinos, Impis, Mbarara Titans

Group D: Buffaloes, Pirates, Rams, Kigezi Silverbacks

Ladies pools

Group A: Averngers, Black Pearls, Kitgum Queens, Kigezi Queens

Group B: Thunderbirds, She-Wolves, Nile Rapids, Buddu Chuppaz