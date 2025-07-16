Do-or-die for Rugby Cranes

After a promising buildup to the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup, Rugby Cranes campaign has taken a dip. What began as a World Cup dream has turned into a desperate struggle for survival.

The Cranes now find themselves staring into the abyss as they prepare for a tense seventh-place playoff against Ivory Coast on Saturday at Namboole.

Despite the Uganda Rugby’s president Godwin Kayange hinting a possibility that Rugby Africa may not relegate any team, as it stands, the loser in this match faces relegation until that is made official.

The mood around camp has been tense. Team captain Byron Oketayot struggled to explain the back-to-back defeats to Kenya and Morocco that left Uganda winless after Match Day Two.

Star player Philip Wokorach sidestepped the media mixed zone after the Morocco loss while union officials and supporters have struggled during the week to defend the team across media and social media platforms.

“It’s painful that we’re in a relegation battle,” Oketayot admitted. Fans had turned out in big numbers to support Rugby Cranes against Kenya only to leave heartbroken after the narrow loss.

The turnout for the second match was more subdued with many only arriving after Uganda’s stunning collapse to Morocco.

To give the Cranes a boost, organisers made the bold but unpopular decision to push kickoff from 10am to 2pm swapping with the Kenya-Algeria fixture, hoping to tap into the energy of fans arriving early for the final similar to what local fans created during Zimbabwe’s dramatic semifinal win over Kenya.

This afternoon, the team must match the energy in the stands with execution on the pitch.

“We’re going to win the next game. They’re physical like Morocco, so we’ll choose the right tactics but we’re ready to step up. We need the fans now to push us over the line,” he added.

Ivory Coast have also lost twice but bring experience including a World Cup appearance in 1995.

When the two sides last met in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in France, Uganda narrowly won 18-17 thanks to Joseph Aredo’s late clutch drop goal.

Morocco will battle Senegal for fifth place early this morning before Kenya and Algeria fight for bronze at midday.

2025 RUGBY AFRICA CUP

Today’s fixtures

5th Place final: Morocco vs. Senegal, 10am

3rd Place final: Kenya vs. Algeria, 12pm

7th Place final: Ivory Coast vs. Uganda, 2pm