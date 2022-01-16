|

Dr Stone Luggya has right medicine for Kobs desires

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

Balancing The Boat. Dr Tonny ‘Stone’ Luggya spends most of his day at the College of Health Sciences, Makerere University. He is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Anesthesia and Emergency Medicine but still has time for rugby, a sport that has been part of his life since he stepped foot in Namilyango College. He would go on to play for Makerere Impis but Kobs is the team he has dedicated his life to as a player, club captain, director of rugby and was recently voted into office as the club chairman. As a former Rugby Cranes player, he preaches improving player welfare, getting Kobs a new home and increasing revenue at the club. Sunday Monitor’s Emanzi Ndyamuhaki found out what drives him.

Congratulations upon being voted in as Kobs Chairman.
Thank you, I appreciate it.

