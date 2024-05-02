Duo need aces for final four push

Black Pirates and Kobs have everything to play for when they host Rhinos and Mongers in the second leg of the Nile Special Rugby Championships quarterfinals on Saturday.

As it stands, Heathens and Jinja Hippos are leading Walukuba Barbarians and Buffaloes by healthy 25 and 19-point margins, making it a daunting task for the duo to mount a comeback.

Pirates struggled against Rhinos last week, securing a narrow 10-7 lead that leaves the defending champions under pressure for today’s encounter at their backyard in Bweyogerere. Though, they anticipate a boost from their inspirational playmaker Ivan Magomu who is taking it easy.

“Playoff rugby is our sort of thing which we know how to handle and we’ll adjust accordingly,” Magomu intimated ahead of the playoffs.

Pirates will also rely on their top point scorers Fredrick Mulindwa and Kieron Erem to deliver more than they did last week. Erem scored his fourth try of the season, while Mulindwa added five points from a conversion and penalty bringing his overall tally to 47 points.

At Legends, Kobs aim to improve on their first leg performance where they earned a 17-13 lead in Entebbe. Coach Victor Wadia’s side needs to enhance their attack which has crossed the line only 36 times, the least among the four best teams this season. They must also find a way to tame Mongers’ left-winger Robin Odrua, who has delivered an impressive 138 points in the regular season with an additional eight last weekend.

Fitting boots

Across at Kyadondo, Hippos will largely rely on the services of Elvis Opira to kick them into the semis. The youngster replaced Yassin Wasswa who did the job in the regular schedule before picking an injury in training last week.

Wasswa was instrumental with his magical boots that delivered 15 points in the 20-16 win over Buffaloes in the regular season but Opira ably replaced him by matching the numbers from five penalties to hand Hippos the 40-21 advantage.

In Jinja, Walukuba trails Heathens 25-0 putting this contest to bed before a ball is kicked.

Nile Special Rugby Championship

Quarterfinal second leg fixtures

Saturday at 4pm

Kobs vs. Mongers - Legends

Walukuba vs. Heathens – Jinja

Buffaloes vs. Hippos – Kyadondo

Black Pirates vs. Rhinos – Kings Park

Women – 2 pm

Ewes vs. Thunderbirds – Kings Park

Black Pearls vs. Nile Rapids – Kings Park

Panthers vs. She-Wolves – Legends





Tie-breakers