Eagles host Scrum down 7s for tuition cause

The crowds that also turn up for the games speak volumes as students play with raw passion spurred by school rivalries, some that date decades back, while the alumni cheer on from the sidelines like they never moved on. Expect the same picture today as Eagles Rugby Club hosts 16 schools at Kitante Primary School for the second edition of the Scrum Down 7s with all proceeds meant to raise fees for vulnerable pupils at Kitante Primary School. “It is our way of giving back using the game of rugby. We hope to collect as much as we can to help enough students who struggle with school fees,” Eagles Rugby coach Edmond Tumusiime.