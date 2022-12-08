Eagles host Scrum down 7s for tuition cause
The crowds that also turn up for the games speak volumes as students play with raw passion spurred by school rivalries, some that date decades back, while the alumni cheer on from the sidelines like they never moved on. Expect the same picture today as Eagles Rugby Club hosts 16 schools at Kitante Primary School for the second edition of the Scrum Down 7s with all proceeds meant to raise fees for vulnerable pupils at Kitante Primary School. “It is our way of giving back using the game of rugby. We hope to collect as much as we can to help enough students who struggle with school fees,” Eagles Rugby coach Edmond Tumusiime.
Namilyango College, Kings College Budo, St. Mary’s College Budo, St. Lawrence Creamland, Han Mixed, Greehill academy , Turkish Light Academy, Jinja SS, Ndejje SS, Rainbow International and Vienna College among others are some of the school expected to compete at Kitante with entrance tax of shs 10,000. Eagles Rugby, a second tier side only founded a couple of years ago by a group of students, also hosts its games at Kiatnte Primary School and wants to get more students into the game with time at such a tender age.