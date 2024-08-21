Elgon Cup dates confirmed

Dates for the annual Elgon Cup clashes between rugby rivals Uganda and Kenya have been confirmed. The Rugby Cranes and the Kenya Simbas will face off in November for bragging rights in two test matches.

The Elgon Cup is contested between Uganda and Kenya annually on a home and away basis. The competition is named after Mt. Elgon, a mountain on the border of the two countries.

Kampala will host the first leg of the Cup on November 2, 2024 before the two sides renew their rivalry in Nairobi on November 9.

This was confirmed Wednesday morning in Nairobi, Kenya by Kenya Rugby Union President Alexander Mutai in a press conference to announce Amara as the Simbas’ official glow partner.

Kenya have dominated the Elgon Cup since its inception in 2004, winning 13 titles against Uganda’s three. Uganda’s last bit of success in the Cup came in 2015 despite coming close on multiple ocassions.

Uganda had also won the competition in 2000 and 2012.

Having stunned Kenya 21-20 at Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere last year, the Cranes failed to hold onto the slim lead when the two sides met in Kisumu. The Simbas ultimately prevailed 20-13 to win the Cup with an aggregate score of 40-34.

The two sides have since taken part in the Rugby Africa Cup that was held in Kampala in July and registered mixed results.

Kenya fell 20-12 to Algeria in the semifinal and eventually lost 38-22 to Namibia in the third-place playoff to finish fourth in the continental showpiece.

Uganda, meanwhile, needed a Joseph Aredo sudden death penalty to defeat Senegal 34-31 and finish fifth in front of the home crowd.

With those seedings, Kenya and Uganda will face off in next year’s Africa Cup Quarterfinal in a bid to secure a ticket to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Uganda’s win over the Simbas last year doubled as the Victoria Cup final match and Kenya avenged that with victory in Kisumu to claim the Elgon Cup.

Elgon Cup

Teams: Uganda, Kenya

Last fixture: Kenya 20-13 Uganda

Defending champion: Kenya

Number of Cup: Uganda (3), Kenya (13)