Elgon Cup: Mudoola names Rugby Cranes squad to face Kenya

Rugby Cranes head coach Fred Mudoola has named the team trusted with delivering Uganda’s first Elgon Cup in close a decade.

Uganda will face Kenya on Saturday hoping to overturn a 27-25 deficit against the Kenya Simbas for their first triumph in the two-nation competition since 2015.

And having left Nairobi with their heads high, the Cranes are largely unchanged, with Sidney Gongodyo slotting into the void left by team captain Byron Oketayot.

Gongodyo replaced Oketayot early in the game in Nairobi after the Kobs forward suffered a concussion. The flanker is ruled out and Gongodyo gets the opportunity to start from the first whistle.

That is the only change to the team that started in Nairobi. Santos Ssenteza, Jude Jjuko and Asuman Mugerwa form the front row while the experienced pair of Charles Uhuru and Eliphaz Emong is the second row.

Moses Zziwa and Pius Ogena join Gongodyo to form a formidable back row.

In Oketayot’s absence, Conrad Wanyama will captain the side. The tough-talking scrumhalf will again pair up with Aaron Ofoyrwoth as the halfbacks.

Robin Odrua, who started his international career by missing Uganda’s first two penalties in Nairobi, redeemed himself with a try later in the game and has managed to retain his place on the wing.

Eric Mulamula and Innocent Gwokto will man the Cranes midfield while Shakim Ssembusi starts on the other wing.

Joseph Aredo also retains his place at fullback.

Bench

The Ugandan bench features two seasoned campaigners who missed the first leg due to work commitments.

Timothy Kisiga and Uganda Sevens captain Ian Munyani will provide Mudoola with the much-needed quality and experience off the bench.

Collin Kimbowa, Edward Emiemu and Saul Kivumbi all came on early in the second half last Saturday as Mudoola changed the entire front row. The trio will be waiting yet again to give Uganda that energy later in the game.

Michael Otto, Yassin Wasswa and Brian Wandera complete the squad. Having last won the Elgon Cup in 2015, Uganda will be hoping to do the job in front of the home crowd.

The Cranes defeated Kenya at Kings Park Arena last year, with Liam Walker nailing a last-gasp penalty to send the home crowd into frenzy.

That 21-20 win, however, only delivered the Victoria Cup in the end, as Kenya won the return leg 20-13 in Kisumu to retain the Elgon Cup.

Elgon Cup

Rugby Cranes XV

Santos Ssenteza, Jude Jjuko, Asuman Mugerwa, Charles Uhuru, Eliphaz Emong, Moses Zziwa, Sidney Gongodyo, Pius Ogena, Conrad Wanyama, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Robin Odrua, Eric Mulamula, Innocent Gwokto, Shakim Ssembusi, Joseph Aredo.

Substitutes