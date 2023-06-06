Elgon Wolves risk it all for fielding ineligible player

Elgon Wolves 15-10 victory over Warriors in Saturday’s Championship semifinal at Dam Waters, Jinja could be overturned after the Mbale based side fielded an ineligible player.

“What is the definition of an ineligible player?” asked Eastern region rugby development officer, Steven Anguma, who is also part of the Elgon Wolves management, when confronted with the fact that his side had used the services of Brighton Bakasa who also featured for Kenyan outfit, Homeboyz, in the Kenya Cup on February 4 against MMUST Rugby Club.

That's the day Elgon Wolves started their regional campaign with a trip to Busamaga to take on Mbale Elephants.

It only points to one impossible scenario, that Bakasa was part of 40-man squads submitted by both Elgon Wolves and Homeboyz at the same time for different competitions under two separate unions, Kenya Rugby Union and Uganda Rugby Union, which breaches conduct.

Therefore, his involvement in Saturday’s game could see Elgon Wolves kicked out of the competition if URU acted accordingly.

“The player just showed up and asked to play for us. As a club, we are bigger than one player and his actions should not cost us. How were we supposed to know he was registered at another club elsewhere?” was Anguma’s laughable defence.

Article 15 of the tournament manual states that “In the event of a dispute, the matter should be filed within 24 hours from the end of the game. It shall be put on a club headed paper duly signed by the club secretary,” Warriors chief executive officer Eunice Olembo confirmed to Daily Monitor that her camp had taken the first step.

“We lodged a complaint immediately after the game and it was acknowledged on Sunday,” she said.

It is not the first time that such an issue has been raised. Njeru Hurricanes also threw the sink at it when they met Elgon Wolves in the Eastern Regional League but no action was taken.

It gets trickier on learning that these complaints end up on Anguma’s desk, being the Eastern Region Rugby Development Officer. The same individual is part of the Elgon Wolves management which puts him in a tight spot. Will his conflict of interest get one over his integrity?

