Entebbe 7s promises drama as series leaders gear up

The Nile Special Sevens Series explodes back onto the pitch this weekend with the Plascon Entebbe 7s promising edge-of-your-seat action and a plenty of attempts at redemption.The fixtures will be hosted at the Sai Pali Institute of Technology and Management in Kawuku.The table leaders Walukuba Barbarians return after a heartbreak in Gulu where Toyota Buffaloes denied them a second consecutive title with a tactical 5-0 victory a fortnight ago.After that loss, their head coach Leonard Lubambula, URU executive member DUncan Kirya and oter officials were involved in a moto vehicle accident on their way back. That incident had dampened the mood in Walukuba and rugby circles in general but they’re recovering.Now, the Jinja-based side is ready to turn the page and they have a clear mission to reclaim glory and honor their sidelined officials.Despite the setback, Walukuba remain top of the men’s standings on 41 points, two ahead of Buffaloes. Captain Ivan Bulima, who was the MVP in Kyadondo and one of the series’ leading try scorers with six, believes his team has regained focus after a challenging fortnight.“We’ve gone through a difficult period but we’re back to normal. This weekend, we want to fight for our coach and bring the trophy home,” Bulima said. Shakim Sembusi, also on six tries, will again be central to Walukuba’s free-flowing game.The men’s pools set the stage for thrilling encounters. Buffaloes headline Pool A with Rams, Elgon Wolves, and Warriors while Walukuba face 7th-placed Kobs, Elgon Wolves and invited side Victoria Sharks in Pool B.Pool C features Rhinos, Pirates, Hippos and Impis, while hosts Plascon Mongers are in Pool D with Eagles, Jaguars and defending champions Heathens who sit fourth with 27 points.The women’s tournament has been equally electrifying. Thunderbirds and Avengers have split the first two circuit titles, separated by just two points—Thunderbirds on 41, Avengers on 39. Avengers sit in Pool A alongside Walukuba, Nile Rapids and Ewes while Thunderbirds, Black Pearls. Se-Wolves and Panthers are in Pool B.Walukuba Titans, third in Gulu and third overall on 36 points, remain in striking distance. MVP Maimuna Nassozi inspired Avengers to their first circuit title in Gulu, while Thunderbirds continue to demonstrate unmatched depth.Titans and She Wolves will be looking to shake up the standings in Entebbe.NILE SPECIAL NATIONAL SEVENS Entebbe 7sWhen: Saturday and SundayWhere: Kawuku, EntebbeGroups - MenPool A - Buffaloes, Rams, Elgon Wolves, WarriorsPool B - Walukuba Barbarians, Kobs, Elgon Wolves, Victoria SharksPool C - Rhinos, Pirates, Hippos, ImpisPool D - Plascon Mongers, Eagles, Jaguars, HeathensWomenPool A - Avengers, Walukuba Titans, Nile Rapids, EwesPool B - Thunderbirds, Black Pearls, Se-Wolves, Panthers