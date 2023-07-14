Fireworks at Kyadondo over control

Kyadondo Rugby Football Club (KRFC) goes to the polls on Saturday amid a cloud of mistrust, accusations and a divorce between the administrators of one of the game’s prime venues.

Brian Tabaruka is seeking re-election as chairman amid a ‘suspension’ by an entity whose legality he contests.

The assembly will be different, and possibly divorced from the serenity of many before.

An entity registered under the name – Kyadondo Rugby Football Club (KRFC) – is the overall body that is mandated to manage the ground.

Beneath, Kyadondo Sports Club (KSC) was created to oversee the technical side of the game that is presently constituted by rugby clubs.

The genesis

In 1999, a group of rugby players sought a lease from Kampala City Council (now Kampala Capital City Authority) through the District Land Board.

“KRFC was incorporated in September 1999. KCC offered a lease on the land in 1999 which was on a rental basis,” Andrew Owor, one of the pioneers and former Uganda Rugby Union (URU) boss, writes.

KCCA gave the facility for only sports and recreation for a period of 12 years, expiring in 2011.

“The facility is protected by a two-tier committee structure; KRFC and KSC,” Owor adds.

As that lease expired, Kampala Rugby Football Club (now Legends Rugby Club), also in Lugogo, was sold to private investors.

Smelling the coffee, Kyadondo sought a longer lease from KCCA in order to avoid a scenario where rugby would be thrown out.

KRFC vs. KSC

“Kyadondo is a privately-owned members club and the single biggest member of KRFC is KSC which is 25% of the membership. No other single person owns more than 5% membership.” Owor explains.

This is where the bone of contention starts for Tabaruka. “They claim they are shareholders but legally, you cannot own shares in a company that was registered as limited by guarantee,” Tabaruka retorts.

Owor says Tabaruka and his executive only head KSC and not KRFC. The latter says KRFC has no legal standing.

“I have asked them to show us how the they were elected, by who and when but they have not done that

Owor had earlier explained that at the time of inception, 27 original members came together to create KRFC and contributed money to ensure its future.

The ‘KSC’ executive committee routinely attended meetings as ex-officio members of KRFC until Tabaruka saw contradictions.

Tabaruka and his treasurer Geoffrey Okello decided to stop attending those meetings for which KRFC suspended them.

Neither party explains clearly what that suspension means for the assembly.

Money

Owor says that a group of people interested in protecting the facility put together to pursue the lease extension.

KCCA gave Kyandondo 99 years to continue using the facility along the Kampala-Jinja highway for strictly sports and recreation.

“I have been informed that $125,000 (about Ssh312m then) was raised to get the lease. Consequently, I informed them that we can find money and pay them so we create a new structure devoid of ambiguity despite there not being any documents to show where the money was paid,” Tabarauka reveals.

However, for Owor, the issue is not about the money. “For any major decision on the asset to be passed, 80% of members must consent to it,” he says.

Adding that; “Why did we need members to contribute money toward securing the facility? In order to get the land, a lot of lobbying took place for several years.

“We needed funds not only for this sustained effort but also to meet the developmental requirements KCCA made as a condition such as improving toilets, drainage, lighting, paving and a lot of the subsequent developments.

“Why not re-fund these members and revert to one tier of ownership and management? First, these members are all rugby people, and they are life members of the Kyadondo Sports Club.

“Most importantly, however, learning from history and how a one tier structure left the Kampala Rugby Football Club property vulnerable and that club which was once the centre of rugby in Uganda is now operationally non-existent.

“The two-tier committee, at Kyadondo Rugby with one committee running the asset and the other running the playing teams is the best protection for the sport.”