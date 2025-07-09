Five years later, Ayikoru is back like she never left

Samiya Ayikoru is the name. A decade or so ago, she was the poster girl of women's rugby in Uganda. Touted to be the next big thing after the older generation of the likes of Koyokoyo Buteme, Christine Kizito, and others, Ayikoru suddenly got off radar and left lots of unanswered questions.

Before 2020, Ayikoru had garnered three Uspa Women's Player of the Year awards and four league titles. After all, Thunderbirds was the only notable competitive team in women's rugby before and slightly after the birth of Walukuba Titans (current Black Pearls).

Growing up in the famous Nakawa estates, a stone throw from Kyadondo, gave Ayikoru the best start. She also had her aunt, Sauda Adiru, to look up to for guidance, mentorship and inspiration.

Dynamite in small packages

In rugby, size can be deceptive. All those years on, Ayikoru is still worryingly tiny. Watching her play for the first time, many would feel sorry for the little girl punching above her weight, planting bony shoulders into opponents thrice her weight and height.

But what she lacked in size, Ayikoru compensated with a lion's heart, burning pace and high game intelligence.

An eye for spaces, speed to slice through opponents, a boot to clear her lines, attack with a kick-and-chase or grubber, plus converting tries, couped with her unbelievable high work rate made Ayikoru a dependable player at Thunderbirds.

Starting out as a halfback, she could control the tempo of the game with adorable ease, even when the ball looked heavier than she was. The 7s national team came calling in 2015 and she answered with mature performances in the Rugby Africa tournaments in Cape Town, Tunis, Harare.

The lost Princess

A lot happened after her Secondary level education. Ayikoru started working. She ventured out into the murky world of employment, and as we know, that transition is never easy. Dividing time between rugby and work became a bit tough.

But also, as a woman growing up, she also needed her independence. She eventually left Kyadondo and settled in Entebbe where she runs a fashion store (boutique) plus managing some real estate projects. A partner came into the picture and a pregnancy later.

Despite not playing, Ayikoru kept busy around the sport, especially coaching and guiding young talent in tag rugby and other youth tournaments.

Found again

Last year, Ayikoru worked hard and found her way into competitive senior rugby again. Not for Entebbe-based Avengers but her home team, Thunderbirds.

"A friend pestered me to come back. She believed in me and told me I could still make it to the top. My mind bought into it but the body wasn't really waking up properly,” she revealed.

Also, the sport had kind of evolved and many names had popped up. The girls she left young, like Emilly Lekuru, Tina Akello, Grace Auma and Lorna Amoli had all grown into household names.

She knew she had to work extra hard.

Ayikoru reckons that her current financial standing also made things a little bit easier for a comeback.

“It's not that I am rich but I can say I am okay. So I can focus on rugby without worrying about the next meal or hospital bills for my child. That helps a lot because you are fully locked in,” she revealed.

With her talent, you would expect her to dust the boots and walk straight into the team.

“No. Things had changed big time. I was coming back as a senior player to set an example. I found very young, hungry and determined girls. Thunderbirds had changed; the old brooms had been cast aside and it was time for real work. Talent is never enough, believe me,” she adds.

Last year saw her return to the national teams (7s and 15s).

“They (the call-ups) came a little earlier than I expected. But I was ready and focused on showing my worth. As a senior player returning, there are so many eyes on you and people are quick to question if you have been called up on merit,” she adds.

Speedster Ayikoru (L) in action for the Lady Cranes 7s.

This season, she really pushed herself hard. Played a few games and helped Thunderbirds push Black Pearls into the last game of the season where the former needed at least a bonus point to clinch the title. Remember Black Pearls were chasing their fourth successive league trophy, and were unbeaten in four seasons. Until that day.

Class is permanent

On a spring-weather-like afternoon at Kyadondo, Ayikoru played like a woman possessed. At fullback, she was a monster on both sides of the ball. The highlight came when she received the ball from deep, cut inside the opponents midfield, kicked to Rebecca Kabajungu on the Jinja Road wing.

Ayikoru had read the game well. It wasn't the first time she looked to attack through Kabajungu's side.

She knew Kabajungu was young, inexperienced and timid of getting the ball and attacking. When Kabajungu gathered that ball, she saw Ayikoru closing in on her. She panicked and attempted a pass to Auma, who had now covered Rachael Mufuwa at fullback.

Ayikoru pounced, intercepted the ball and sped past Auma to dive over the white chalk. That was a senior player at work. Black Pearls quaked. Thunderbirds, playing before a largely partisan crowd, pushed on. The game ended 24-10. And just like that, Black Pearls suffered their first loss in four seasons but retained the trophy by the skin of their teeth.

Commenting after the game, Buteme, the Black Pearls coach and a coach who handled Ayikoru numerous times in national colours, simply summed it well: "You don't give an experienced player like Samiya such a chance because she will punish you. We slept on the job and she killed us."

Ayikoru has grown to know that championship decider games have to be approached with a killer instinct.

“We badly wanted that match. We knew the trophy was within reach. We came hunting but they slipped through our fingers. We shall get them next time. The gap is narrowing by the day,” she concluded, with an assured smile.

It's such displays that make Ayikoru stand out. After all, big players make big plays to win big games.

She currently focuses on the national team duties. She played all games during the recently concluded Rugby Africa Women Championship in Ivory Coast and is expected to continue during the incoming continental elite tournament in Madagascar.

For how long is she locked in, this time? “I am back for the long haul,” she promises. And with her fully focused and running the lines, the ball and sport is in good hands.

From Princess to Queen, the ultimate best may be yet to come but like Princesses growing into Queens, there is hope that she will ultimately live up to the levels we all know she can reach.