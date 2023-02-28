Four-star general Lekuru wants more

Emilly Lekuru got the ‘Ferrari’ nickname from her Black Pearls’ teammates for a reason. On her day, she is so unplayable. And she sprints to the try line like none other.

Otherwise, how do you explain her 16 tries in just five matches this season? Comfortable on either wing, she flies like the famous Italian machine and well, most people are used to adding five points on the board even before she grounds the ball.

On Saturday, Lekuru stood out against the Avengers in a game of two halves. See, the women from Entebbe brought the fire to the Pearls’ King’s Park stomping ground, and took a 14-00 lead until the half hour mark.

The defending champions cut the deficit by half through Lydia Namabiro’s try, converted by Charlotte Mudoola. Racheal Mufuwa, back from her early visit to the sinbin, ran well into Lekuru’s popped ball to score and send the teams into the breather at 14-12.

Avengers refused to lay down for their hosts. Prop Faith Namugga dotted down in the 45th minute but then Lekuru, in real prancing horse fashion, came to the fore. In the 53rd minute, she moved to the opposite wing and scored her opener.

The seesaw continued, with Christine Akello replying for the women in purple in the 60th minute. Wouldn’t that have signalled a lost battle for Pearls?

“No. Even before I scored the last three tries, I knew we were going to win. We just had to step up and maintain the pressure. And that is how I managed to add three tries towards the end of the match. Leading my team to victory is always important,” remarked Lekuru.

Her last three tries came in the 65th, 76th and 80th minutes, but like they say, statistics do lie, sometimes. Lekuru was also outstanding in her team’s support play and defence.

Flyhalf Helen Buteme, doubling as coach-player, is a person that usually looks at team over individual. But on Saturday, things changed.

“Yes, she (Lekuru) was (unplayable). She was an unstoppable force; a wrecking machine. She won the game for us”

All said and done, the most calamitous call, in the eyes and ears of the fans that watched the game, came at fulltime when Lekuru was ignored for the Woman of the Match award, which went to her namesake, Peace Lekuru, from the losing side.

“It (the snub) doesn’t kill my spirit. The most important thing is that we won against a team that pushed us to the wall. Our fans appreciated me and the team for our efforts. I will keep pushing my team forward. That’s what matters most,” said Lekuru.

Now, the battle lines shift to the final game of the game on Saturday, against the Thunderbirds. Should Lekuru and Pearls avoid defeat, they will defend their 15s title.

Women’s Rugby result