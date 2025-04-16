From cancer survivor to rugby: Karungi on unstoppable journey starting at 42

In rugby, a sport where brute strength meets finesse and teamwork defines triumph, Fiona Karungi has shattered barriers, rewritten norms and is poised to inspire countless others along her journey.

At 42, an age when most athletes have long closed shop, she is just beginning to craft a legacy that is defined by resilience, inspiration and healing in one of the world’s most physically demanding sports.

For nearly 15 years, Karungi stood on the sidelines, cheering as her partner battled for Heathens Rugby Club. For the purposes of this story, her partner’s name remains undisclosed on request to keep the spotlight firmly on Karungi’s remarkable journey.

Never in her wildest dreams did Karungi envision herself donning a jersey, running onto the pitch and becoming one of Uganda women rugby’s oldest but most inspiring players. But as life has shown Karungi, unexpected paths often lead to the most profound transformations and now she is a champion on and off the pitch.

A rocky beginning

Born on August 24, 1983, Karungi grew up in a humble environment and as expected in such backgrounds, life wasn’t easy but she was determined to make something for herself.

By the age of 16, she became a teenage mother, a responsibility that would shape her future in ways she couldn’t have imagined. “I had my first child when I was still a teenager and it wasn’t easy but it taught me resilience,” she shares.

Determined not to let early motherhood derail her dreams, Karungi returned to school later in life as an adult learner. Balancing her responsibilities as a young mother with her education was no small feat.

“I returned to school as an adult learner, completed my O and A Levels and even earned some tertiary certificates,” she shares, her voice steady with pride as she leans forward on her seat with her chin resting on her tightly-clenched left fist.

Falling for the egg

As she built her family with her partner, Karungi became a familiar face at Kyadondo Rugby Club where Heathens reside. The more she spent time watching him play, the more her love for the game grew.

“Watching him play on the sidelines for so many years was a good feeling. I was his fan,” she recalls while smiling at the memories.

“He would come home with wounds from the matches and I would nurse them. Seeing his passion for the sport motivated me. I thought, ‘If he can do this, then maybe I can too.”

Nothing can stop Karungi (with ball) now. PHOTOS/DENISE NAMALE

Special bond

Being immersed in the infectious rugby community, Karungi formed special bonds with players and their families. “They were like a family to me. Even when my partner wasn’t playing, they were supportive. They’d help me with family issues and make me feel included.”

The women’s team at Kyadondo, the Thunderbirds, constantly urged her to join. “They would say, ‘You’re one of us; why don’t you play with us?’ I had babies to care for but promised them that when the right time came, I would join,” she says.

That time finally came but much later after overcoming a life-altering challenge that led her to take the plunge.

Cancer diagnosis

In 2020, during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Karungi’s life took an unexpected turn for the worst. She noticed a swelling in her leg that refused to go away even after numerous medical interventions.

“It started as a small lump but grew and became very painful. It was so bad that my leg looked like someone with elephantiasis. The tests showed nothing until one doctor suggested a cancer test. That’s when they found cancer cells in the swelling,” she recalls the harrowing experience.

Finally, the tests revealed the worst as she was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. Also known as osteogenic sarcoma, osteosarcoma is a rare but aggressive type of bone cancer that typically develops in the long bones of the arms and legs.

Hearing the diagnosis was devastating for Karungi: “I saw the results before the doctor did. The words ‘positive’ were written all over the report and I knew what it meant even before the doctor explained,” she remembers that painful moment.

Karungi’s world turned upside down within a moment. Friends distanced themselves and her relationship fell apart as her partner abandoned in her darkest hour of need.

“I felt abandoned. I lost so many friends and even some relatives. People distanced themselves because they thought I would ask them for money for hospital bills. It was a very lonely time,” she says, her voice heavy with emotion.

“I felt alone, but I had to fight for my children. They were my motivation,” she says. Karungi was only left with her five children Naithon, Nicolas, Kian, Keenan and Kyla all sharing their family surname Ginaro. Life had turned against her but she never gave up.

A miracle happens

Despite the physical and emotional pains, Karungi, the only child in her family, resolved to fight. For three years, she battled the disease enduring treatments that tested her spirit and resolve to the extremes.

“My children kept me going. I looked at them and knew I had to survive. I prayed to God as well,” she says with a heavy sigh.

But as fate would have it, Karungi received a miracle from the heavens as her health improved significantly and her cancer was in remission. By early 2024, she was declared cancer-free. It was a turning point that reignited her desire to live fully.

As she regained her strength, Karungi saw this as a second chance at life and decided to pursue something she had long put off: playing rugby.

“When the doctors told me I was in remission, I knew it was time and wanted to prove to myself that I could do it.”

Sanctuary at Bweyogerere

Anyone would assume that Karungi would join Thunderbirds at Kyadondo given her long history with the club but she didn’t. She needed to start everything afresh.

“I wanted to shock people. After 20 years of being begged to play rugby, I finally wanted to do it myself,” she says with a grin.

Around March 2024 the northern star guided Karungi’s path into the Black Pearls, a team domiciled at Kings Park Arena and coached by veteran rugby administrator and a distinguished women’s rugby legend Hellen Koyokoyo Buteme.

“She was at Kings Park on a Saturday and happened to watch us play against She Wolves,” Buteme vividly remembers her first encounter with Karungi.

“After the game, she approached and told me that she wanted to join us and asked what was needed. I told her to come the following Tuesday at 5.30 pm with shorts, muscle tights, a t-shirt, sports bra, socks and canvas. I didn't think she would come, but she did!

Turning point

“She was very clear that she wanted to play rugby. From the start, she refused to be treated differently, even though most of her teammates are younger than her firstborn. She doesn’t want special treatment. When she would get an injury and I told her to sit out, she would refuse. She would tell me that she has to push,”Buteme says.

Karungi made her official debut on May 18, 2024 when she came off the bench as a prop as Black Pearls thumped Ewes 60-12 at Kings Park. That debut was nothing short of a remarkable mix of excitement and nerves.

“I was anxious and scared. I kept thinking, ‘What will people say? What if I get knocked down?’ But once I got on the pitch all those thoughts disappeared,”she says.

That game marked a turning point in her life. “People were shocked to see me on the field. They couldn’t believe someone my age, with my health history, was playing rugby. But I felt alive,” she says with a cheeky smile.

While that was at the tail end of the season, she made ground and earned her first start in their season opener on January 11 as they brushed aside the same opponent, Ewes, 43-11 in Bweyogerere.

This time, she played at lock, her more comfortable position. She initially struggled to play as a prop due to her height before Buteme eventually moved her to the lock where she is thriving.

“She's incredibly strong but she's not yet confident enough to use her strength, though she's picking up very fast. She improves with every game that she plays and I believe by the end of this year, she'll be brilliant,” Buteme says.

Karungi went on to win the league title with Black Pearls last season on her debut and is primed for a second this year as the Bweyogerere monster is crushing its opponents with unbelievable ease.

“Winning the league was unbelievable,” she says. “It showed me that I’m capable of so much more than I ever thought.”

Rugby became more than just a sport for Karungi, it became a form of therapy. “It helped me heal, not just physically but emotionally. Being on the pitch made me feel alive again.”

More than a player

At Black Pearls, Karungi is not only a player, she is much more than that. Off the pitch, Karungi has become a mother figure and mentor to her teammates. Buteme is not known for her softness, she is a strict disciplinarian who demands perfection from her players. Karungi has come to be the neutralizing factor that has created that needed balance in the team.

“She transfers the love for her children to the players. She’s like a second mother to them which is good because I'm very harsh and not like a mother, so she balances things,” Buteme admits.

Her club captain and teammate Emily Lekuru reveals that what truly sets Karungi apart is her determination to grow alongside the team. “She works closely with the players to gain skills and knowledge to improve her game. Her rapid progress and unwavering passion for the team inspire us all,” Lekuru says.

Lekuru further describes Karungi as a guardian angel who arrived in time.

“Fiona has been a lifeline, stepping in during tough times with fundraising, securing job opportunities, offers some financial support and rewards for good performances,” adds Lekuru.

Karungi sees this role as an extension of her maternal instincts. “I want these girls to know they can come to me with anything. Whether it’s about rugby or personal issues, I’m here for them,” she says.

Platform for advocacy

Karungi’s journey has not only redefined her life but also given her a platform to advocate for others, particularly women in rugby. While she doesn’t see herself becoming a coach, Karungi plans to remain a mentor and advocate for women’s rugby.

Karungi (extreme L) in middle row.

“Many of these girls come from humble backgrounds. They’re passionate about the game but face challenges that go beyond the field like financial struggles and sexual harassment. We need more support for women in rugby.”

She also hopes to use her platform to partner with other stakeholders and raise awareness about cancer and the importance of early detection.

“I want to be a face of hope and show others that it’s possible to overcome. I want people to know that cancer is not a death sentence but with the right support and determination, you can fight it.

“No one should feel abandoned because they are sick. We need to build communities that uplift each other,” she emphasizes.

Overcoming stereotypes

In a society where sports are often seen as a young person’s domain, Karungi believes that her story is a powerful counter-narrative. “People think rugby [and sports] is for the young but I’m here to show them that age is just a number,” she says.

Her coach, Buteme agrees: “Karungi’s story challenges all the stereotypes. She’s proof that it’s never too late to start something new.”

Karungi hopes her journey will inspire other women to take up sports regardless of their age or background. “It’s never too late to chase a dream. If I can do it, anyone can,” she says.

Her advice to anyone facing challenges is simple but powerful: “Have hope, focus and put God first. Once you lose hope, it’s over.”

Profile

Name: Fiona Karungi

Date of Birth: August 24, 1983

Club: Black Pearls

Honours: Champions 2024 Nile Special Rugby Premiership (women)

Positions: Prop, Lock

Debut: May 2024 at 41 years

Children: Naithon, Nicolas, Kian, Keenan & Kyla Ginaro.

Other profession: Businesswoman dealing in supplies